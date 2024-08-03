Tua Already Has Bond with Beckham
The connection between. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and veteran newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to happen on the field, but the two already have built a rapport.
That might not mean much in the grand of scheme or results during games, but it certainly can only help.
And while he has yet to throw him a pass in a practice, Tua said Saturday he's already a big fan of his famous new wide receiver.
"I've been able to talk with O a lot off the field," Tua said after practice. "I think the main focus for me and I think for O is we communicate about, OK, how you got to study the playbook, how I studied, how it helped me and whatnot. all the things necessary ... (and) to do everything he can to get back on the field to help us.
"And then from there, we can start getting into the feel of how these plays are, the feel of space within this offense, all of that. For me, and this is what the league is, everything is hearsay until you actually meet the person. Like, from what I heard was something totally different from getting to know, so you know O, A-list celebrity, like from what's being talked about in a locker room and what I'm being told and whatnot, and so I sort of have this thing in my head where it's like all right, like is he a dude or is he just one of those guys that's just all right, I'm to myself and I'm just here because it's Miami, whatever that is like. No, he's like a genuinely great dude. I hang out with him a good amount off the field. As good as they come in my opinion."
Beckham signed with the Dolphins in May, didn't practice at all during the offseason program and has been on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list all training camp.
There is no timetable for his return because head coach Mike McDaniel has made clear he's not doing timetables with any player, but the fact he's been running on the practice field during practice for a few days certainly would seem like an encouraging sign.
And whenever he does return, then Beckham and Tua can get to work on building an equally good relationship on the field.