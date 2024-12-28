Webb's Hall of Fame Journey Over for 2025
Former Miami Dolphins great Richmond Webb will have to wait at least another year if he's to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Webb was among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, but he didn't make the cut when the 15 finalists were announced Saturday morning.
Always classy and humble, this was Webb's reaction to the disappointing news:
The 15 finalists are, in alphabetical order, CB Eric Allen, DE Jared Allen, T Willie Anderson, G Jahri Evans, TE Antonio Gates, WR Torry Holt, LB Luke Kuechly, QB Eli Manning, WR Steve Smith Sr., DE/OLB Terrell Suggs, RB Fred Taylor, K Adam Vinatieri, WR Reggie Wayne, S Darren Woodson and G Marshal Yanda.
While we're not going to debate or argue over all the finalists, let's just right off the top we have a major issue with Manning being a finalist in his first year of eligibility and also with the inclusion of Willie Anderson.
Manning's Hall candidacy is based largely on being the starting quarterback for two Super Bowl winners, but Jim Plunkett also was starting quarterback for two Super Bowl winners and is not in the Hall of Fame, and we'd point out the 2007 Giants won the Super Bowl because of their defense more than anything and his career record is exactly at .500.
Maybe Manning deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, maybe, but in his first year of eligibility? No way.
As for Anderson, it says here Webb was a better tackle, period.
On Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame Monitor score, Anderson has a 61.53, far behind Webb's 74.43.
And Webb was a member of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade team, while Anderson didn't get any such honor for a career that spanned 1996-2008.
Webb, who was a Hall semifinalist this year for the first time, had seven Pro Bowl selections in his 13 NFL seasons to Anderson's four, though Anderson did have a 3-2 edge in All-Pro nods.
The other semifinalists eliminated from consideration for the Class of 2025 along with Webb were WR Anquan Boldin, LB James Harrison, S Rodney Harrison, DE/LB Robert Mathis, S Earl Thomas, WR Hines Ward, RB Ricky Watters, DT Vince Wilfork and G Steve Wisniewski.
RICHMOND WEBB'S GREAT DOLPHINS CAREER
Picked ninth in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, Webb spent his first eleven seasons with the team at left tackle, protecting the blind side of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Webb was recognized instantly for his dominant style of play. He started immediately on the offensive line and only gave up two sacks in his rookie season. Webb proved he could go up against some of the best in the NFL, including division rival Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills.
Webb set a team record with 118 consecutive starts. His high level of play led to his selection to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Rookie Team in 1990, two-time First Team All-Pro selections in 1992 and 1994, two Second Team All-Pro selections in 1993 and 1995, seven Pro-Bowl selections for seven consecutive years (from 1990 to 1996, another Dolphins record), and a selection to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.
Webb was inducted to the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2006, being the second player inducted, following the legendary Dick Anderson.
DOLPHINS HALL OF FAMERS
The Dolphins have 11 Hall of Famers, players or coaches whose most significant contributions came while with the team or who made a big impact with Miami.
The list consists of Coach Don Shula, quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, running back Larry Csonka, wide receiver Paul Warfield, offensive linemen Jim Langer, Larry Little, and Dwight Stephenson, defensive end Jason Taylor, and linebackers Nick Buoniconti and Zach Thomas.
Other Hall of Famers who spent time with Miami but made their name with another organization include executives George Young and Bobby Beathard, head coach Jimmy Johnson, running back Thurman Thomas, wide receiver Cris Carter, and linebacker Junior Seau.