McDaniel Lands Next Gig ... With Intriguing Ramifications

There's more clarity for former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and his 2026 job status.

He'll be a head coach again next season or he'll be the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. This comes from multiple national reports indicating the Chargers plan on making him their new offensive coordinator to replace Greg Roman.

ESPN is reporting the move with the caveat of "barring a change of heart," while NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the move is contingent on McDaniel not landing one of the two head coaching positions for which he remains a candidate.

Those two openings are with the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders, who interviewed him Monday in Miami.

McDaniel informed the Cleveland Browns earlier Tuesday he no longer wanted to be considered for their head coach opening, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Browns have been looking for a head coach firing Kevin Stefanski, who since has accepted the same position with the Tennessee Titans.

Another opportunity for McDaniel disappeared when the Detroit Lions hired Drew Petzing from the Arizona Cardinals to become their new offensive coordinator and the Tennessee Titans hired 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh — McDaniel's former colleague in San Francisco — as head coach.

McDaniel remained a candidate for the offensive coordinator openings with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Tennessee Titans as another possibility, but he's apparently landed on the Chargers job.

From a non-football standpoint, the Chargers job has the location appeal because McDaniel's wife is from California.

From a football perspective, there's a delicious irony here that joining the Chargers would mean McDaniel would go from coaching Tua Tagovailoa to coaching Justin Herbert, moving from the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to the sixth pick. And all reports indicate the chance to coach Herbert was a big part of the appeal for McDaniel.

With the Chargers, McDaniel would work under veteran head coach Jim Harbaugh and lead an offense that features 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton at running back, a solid trio of young wide receivers in Ladd McConkey, 2024 first-round pick Quinton Johnston and Tre Harris, as well as having star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt returning after the missed all (Slater) or most (Alt) of the 2025 season because of injuries.

Joining the Chargers also would mean a return to Hard Rock Stadium for McDaniel, who served as head coach of the Dolphins the past four seasons before being fired January 8.

In an another interesting twist, two of McDaniel's competitors for the Baltimore head coaching position are his former defensive coordinator of the past two seasons, Anthony Weaver, and the man he succeeded in Miami, Brian Flores.

McDaniel is among 14 coaches who interviewed for the Raiders position, a list that includes new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley.

McDaniel's other remaining possibilities — based on his previous and upcoming interviews — included Baltimore Ravens head coach, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator.

Landing the Las Vegas head coach position would put McDaniel in position to coach Fernando Mendoza, who's widely expected to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft along with 2025 fifth overall pick Ashton Jeanty — along with working with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

WHERE DOLPHINS HEAD COACH WENT AFTER LEAVING

George Wilson (1966-69) — Didn't coach again

Don Shula (1970-95) — Retired

Jimmy Johnson (1996-99) — Retired

Dave Wannstedt (2000-04) — Head coach, University of Pittsburgh

Nick Saban (2005-06) — Head coach, University of Alabama

Cam Cameron (2007) — Offensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Tony Sparano (2008-11) — Offensive coordinator, New York Jets

Joe Philbin (2012-15) — Assistant head coach/offensive line coach, Indianapolis Colts

Adam Gase (2016-18) — Head coach, New York Jets

Brian Flores (2019-21) — Senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McDaniel (2022-25) — Offensive coordinator, L.A. Chargers

