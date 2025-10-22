How McDaniel Describes His Relationship with Tua
The relationship between Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel is firmly under the microscope amid the team’s 1-6 start.
While we don’t 100% know what’s going on inside the building, it’s hard not to read into public comments by both parties this season and not see a potential divide between two of the Dolphins’ most important leaders.
First, there were different explanations for Tua’s game-losing INT vs. Buffalo in Week 3. Then came Tua’s comments about players being late to “player-led meetings,” which prompted McDaniel to say his QB made a mistake and that players were living up to his standards.
McDaniel even made an odd comment Monday when asked about Tua’s performance and whether he would start this week. The head coach joked — or not, depending on who you ask — about Tua’s NFL-leading 10 interceptions.
We could also reference the numerous times Tua has criticized the offensive operation this season, which largely falls on McDaniel’s coaching staff.
This is a far cry from the relationship we’ve seen these two have in previous seasons. McDaniel’s viral phone call to Tua on the team plane after he got hired feels like ages ago, and so does McDaniel’s claim that he went to bat with upper management for Tua’s new contract.
Amid the turmoil, McDaniel was asked about his relationship with Tua on Wednesday.
“We had a great hour and a half meeting yesterday,” McDaniel said. “We had a great hour meeting the day before. As Tua and I have always operated, I think there is zero uncertainty with Tua in my conviction of him and my belief in him.
“I think we’re both very eager to do better at our jobs. I think we’re both very committed and trusting of each other to respond to what is necessary for the team to do better.”
Miami’s head coach saying anything other than this would have been a huge story, so it's fair to suggest it might be hard to take him at his word. That said, he’s right about one thing: Both need to be better.
McDaniel’s Coaching Points for Tua
What do you tell your franchise quarterback after he throws three interceptions in back-to-back games? For McDaniel, it’s all about keeping Tua’s confidence high.
“I coach him on the individual plays and how he can avoid that in the future,” McDaniel said. “That’s not my coaching point, ‘don’t do that.’ You’re trying to instruct for the future. I think it’s important that I kind of remind him of how he’s responded in the past to give him conviction in the future.”
Tua has definitely regressed this season, but the entire offense is contributing to his failures as well, which falls, at least partly, on McDaniel.
However, Tua has indeed overcome plenty of adversity in his career. His hip injury at Alabama and the numerous concussions he’s suffered in the NFL stand out.
You could also point to overcoming his poor play under former head coach Brian Flores and his loss of confidence from that period. Heck, even last season, Tua helped the Dolphins go from 2-6 to back into the playoff hunt.
It’s smart of McDaniel to remind Tua of that.
Still, regardless of what McDaniel said Wednesday, there are so many examples of the two not being on the same page publicly that it’s impossible not to feel some tension between them.
There’s likely only one fix for that: winning. Probably a few games at minimum, but their Week 8 battle against Atlanta is a good place to start.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage