No Monday Night Move, Positive Injury Report, Hartline Opportunity

No news was good news Wednesday for those Miami Dolphins hoping their Week 15 Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers would remain just that — a Monday night game.

This was the deadline for a possible flex, given the rules that a switch can't be made any later than 12 days before the game, and the NFL didn't make a move.

This wasn't totally unexpected despite a high number of quality matchups on the Week 15 slate, in no small part due to the Steelers' sizable national following.

CBS will have three very good matchups at 1 p.m. on the Sunday of Week 15 with Buffalo at New England, L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, and Baltimore at Cincinnati in what could become a key AFC North battle. All three are division rematches where the first game was in prime time, so CBS had the right to protect any of those.

The 4:25 p.m. slate for December 14 also has three good matchups — Green Bay at Denver, Indianapolis at Seattle, and Detroit at L.A. Rams — but again the NFL stayed with the Monday night matchup of Miami at Pittsburgh.

On the day of the Dolphins game at Pittsburgh, the NFL will have to make a call on its Sunday night game for Week 16, which currently has Cincinnati at Miami, and that one always felt more in jeopardy of being flexed out, with New England at Baltimore or even Tampa Bay at Carolina looking for more appealing alternatives.

GOOD INJURY REPORT

The Dolphins' health situation continues to tread upward — even despite their three remaining IR players still not ready to return — based on the first injury report for the Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

Every player on the active roster worked for the Dolphins on Wednesday, with only three players listed as limited participants. And one of those was tight end Darren Waller, who was given a lighter load for rest purposes.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot/illness) and fullback Alec Ingold (neck) were the other two players listed as limited.

The Dolphins had four other players on the injury report who were full participants Wednesday: C Aaron Brewer (ankle/neck), T Austin Jackson (toe), DT Benito Jones (ankle) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb).

The Jets, meanwhile, had six players miss practice Wednesday, including former first-round pick Jermaine Johnson II (ankle) and veteran DT Harrison Phillips (rest).

The other four were S Tony Adams (groin), CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip), LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (concussion).

Edge Will McDonald IV, the team's best pass rusher, was limited because of an ankle injury.

FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATE

-- Kudos to former Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline, who led the team in receptions in 2012 and 2013, on being named head coach at the University of South Florida. Hartline, a star in the collegiate coaching ranks, will finish the season as the offensive coordinator for Ohio State, which is ranked No. 1 in the country and looking to repeat as national champs.

-- Tight end Pharaoh Brown, who signed with the Dolphins as a UFA from Seattle but failed to make the 53-man roster, was signed to the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster off their practice squad.

