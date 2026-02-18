Deontae Lawson NFL Draft Interview: Alabama LB Triumphs Against the Odds
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson is among the most seasoned and productive players at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. A staple for the Crimson Tide over the previous four campaigns, he departed the program ranked 10th in all-time tackles with 283. The 2026 NFL Draft is the next goal Lawson has his sights set on.
Lawson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Lawson discussed overcoming adversity to record his best statistical season in 2025, playing for Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer, preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, and more.
Alabama LB Deontae Lawson Is A Leader In The 2026 NFL Draft
JM: You spent four outstanding years at Alabama. How do you reflect on the journey?
Deontae Lawson: What an amazing journey it was. I did a lot of growing and maturing at Alabama. I went through a bunch of ups and downs, I stayed resilient through it all. My time at Alabama prepared me for whatever comes next, both in football and in life.
I’m very appreciative of Alabama. I was born in Mobile. To have the opportunity to attend my hometown program, the entire journey has meant the world to me. It was a true blessing. I never took it for granted.
JM: Your passion was evident on the field. You got better every single year. You posted a career-high 80 tackles in 2025. What led to your constant improvement?
Deontae Lawson: I always play with that hunger. I’m never satisfied with the results. Even though I had the most tackles of my career this past year, I still felt like I left a lot of plays on the field. I could have made more plays.
I was never satisfied. I’d probably credit my improvement to that mindset. I always wanted to grow and learn while becoming a better linebacker.
JM: Speaking of, what’s your favorite aspect of playing the linebacker position?
Deontae Lawson: I just love being the general on the field. I always wanted to be that guy my teammates could rely on. I wanted to provide the energy for our defense. I wanted to help my teammates make a play.
I want to be that guy who provides a spark. The linebacker should be the quarterback of the defense. We drive the bus. That’s what I enjoy doing the most.
JM: From Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer, you saw a little bit of everything at Alabama. How have you seen the program evolve?
Deontae Lawson: I was just reminiscing on this not too long ago. Everything was very structured under Coach Saban. Both coaches ran the program in a structured manner, but Coach Saban is just different (laughs). Coming into the building every single day, you knew what the expectation was.
Nothing ever changed. The standard was always the standard under Coach Saban. Everyone was held to the same standard, regardless of title or position.
Coach DeBoer had great structure as well, but he definitely trusts a player-led program. He wants his leaders to speak to the team and handle those aspects of the locker room. It’s on the players to set the standard, to set the culture.
That was probably the biggest difference. Coach Saban wanted to set the standard himself. He had his way and we knew that it was his way or the highway (laughs). Coach DeBoer led a player-driven program.
I think both coaches did a great job. Like you said, I saw the best of both worlds. The program definitely evolved throughout my time.
JM: That’s a terrific in-depth look into how two coaches ran the same legendary program differently. You’re preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft now. How would Deontae Lawson write his own scouting report?
Deontae Lawson: I’m a leader first and foremost. I defend the run at a high level. I can run and cover sideline to sideline. I can play in coverage when necessary. I always try to be a sure-handed tackler. Of course there are always things I can improve at.
Those are some of the top traits I bring to the table.
JM: You played with some incredible teammates at Alabama. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would you choose and why?
Deontae Lawson: Wow, we’re talking about war? That’s a tough question (laughs). I would bring Kadyn Proctor with me. He has great size. What is he, like 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds? Yeah, I think I’ll take that to war with me.
Kadyn Proctor would be a great choice, man (laughs).
JM: He’d make a great target to hide behind.
Deontae Lawson: You got that right (laughs).
JM: What are you most hoping to prove throughout the pre-draft process?
Deontae Lawson: Two of the biggest things I’m looking to prove throughout this pre-draft process is my ability to move in space. I know scouts want to see me move. Lateral quickness, top-end speed, things of that nature.
Above all, I’m a very efficient mover. I’m willing to do anything to prove that I’m healthy, to always get healthy and stay healthy. I overcame some adversity at Alabama with injuries. I came back faster and stronger.
I’ve always attacked everything that came my way.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why you’re one of the best leaders in this draft. When a team drafts Deontae Lawson, what are they getting?
Deontae Lawson: They’re getting a leader first and foremost. That’s for sure. You’re going to get a great reliable player. You can depend on me. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, especially if that means playing on special teams.
I’m going to be a great human being at the end of the day.