November 25, 2021
NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Jay Johnson

HUB report from the CAMP for wide receiver Jay Johnson
Author:

JAY JOHNSON | School: De Anza CC | Position: WR | Height: 5072 | Weight: 171 | Hand: 0868 | Arm: 2900 | Wingspan: 7068 | Forty: 4.35 | Bench: 17 | Vertical: 37” | Age: 27

Evaluation: 

A speedy wideout who can take the top off of a defense, Johnson is a fearless pass-catcher who is not afraid to go over the middle and is willing to put his body on the line in order to make the catch. He owns a broad upper body and wide shoulder frame. Johnson shows natural ability to track the football, plus soft hands and brings high energy. He also demonstrates above average athleticism, along with the ability to adjust his body while the ball is in the air. There is room to improve his hip flexibility and he needs to sharpen up his footwork when breaking out the top of his routes; tends to round off angles. When you possesses the lighting quick speed such as Johnson, this is a player that you want to get the ball in his hands and let him go to work. He has experience returning kicks during his collegiate career, which could be his ticket to the pros. With his ability to return both kicks and punts, an NFL or CFL team could utilize his speed on special teams, as he continues to develop as a more complete wide .

Background: 

Wore No. 86 at the HUB Football CAMP on October 20th. Has been in contact with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks; who had a scout work him out. Previously, he has had stints with TSL (Miami & El Paso) and two CFL workouts. He played college ball at De Anza Community College. 

