Conference One: CF1 Elite Varsity Competition Casters

Name: Paul

Discord: Paulsible#9502

Twitter: @Paulsible

Bio: Paulsible is an esports caster first and foremost and has been for over 3 years. Through a variety of FPS and tactical titles, he is determined to tell the story of the passionate teams and players in front of him in a way that's true to them. But also, it's video games so let's have some fun along the way.

Name: Rob

Discord: Re4ge#8633

Twitter: @robajg

Bio:

Name: Josh

Discord: Toffpete#1737

Twitter: @joshbeardradio

Twitch: Link

TikTok: Link

Bio: Josh is a former sports radio personality and play-by-play analyst from the world of traditional sports ball. After years of wanting to move his talents to esports, he has finally found a home at CF1 Esports as a Valorant caster extraordinaire. When he's not casting collegiate Valorant, you can find Josh doing sports talk streams on his Twitch, or playing Valorant, Destiny, and pretty much any other game that releases at all.

Name: Ravish

Discord: RavishingRavish#3589

YouTube: Link

Twitter: @RavishingCasts

Bio: Ravish is a do it all kind of caster aiming to be more than just a budget GoldenBoy. He also once got told he sounds like Dunkey and that's the greatest he's even been told. He's a Flex caster in Valorant whos been a breach main since the game came out and now is too scared to learn new heroes but you can always count on him to flash his team in-game.

Name: Cameron Fralick

Discord: Door#2618

Twitter: @Door_Casts

Twitch: @Door_Casts

Liquipedia: @Door

Bio: Cameron "Door" Fralick is an American esports commentator with expertise in Overwatch and collegiate VALORANT. Combining his competitive experience and casting knowledge, Door is able to bring a unique and exciting perspective to any broadcast.

Name: Kenny

Discord: Beaniez#6521

Twitter: @Beaniez_

Bio: Beaniez loves to play games and talk about the people who are really good at those games. He has been an Esports Commentator for 3 years covering a multitude of titles from Valorant to Overwatch to Rocket League. This is his second year working for CF1 and he couldn't be more excited to get back on the saddle and watch the best schools in collegiate esports compete!

Name: Jonah

Discord: janah#2728

Twitter: @beststudentgg

Bio: Jonah has competed in esports and traditional sports for over 20 years, winning 15 championships across the US and Canada. As a former coach and captain, Jonah has developed individual players and teams across titles such as Valorant, Overwatch, Counterstrike: Global Offensive, and League of Legends. After winning two national champions with Rutgers University, Jonah is now working as a coach and commentator for Conference One Esports.

Name: Jesse Goodman

Discord: JAG#1539

Twitter: @JAGCasts

Instagram: @JAGCasts

Twitch: @JAGCasts

Bio: Jesse “JAG” Goodman is a freelance color caster in Valorant, Overwatch, Rocket League, and Fortnite. While he dabbles in play-by-play from time to time, his main focus outside of casting is social media management in esports. He is currently a social media coordinator for Team Envy and the Dallas Fuel, and previously was the social media manager for the Houston Outlaws. On top of all of this he is also a freelance esports writer, specializing in Valorant, Overwatch, and League of Legends.

Name: Spenser

Discord: Speezy24#5352

Twitter: @Speezy_24

Bio: Everyone's favorite silver 2, Jett one trick and Viper aficionado. Was a former college soccer player who wanted to stay in a competition setting and fell in love with Valorant. This will be his second year casting CF1 alongside other notable events such as the MDA Valorant Showcase.

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

August-September: Registration

October: Fall match play

November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

November-December: Registration

February: Spring match play

April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year