Conference One: Excitement Looms for 2022

Conference One fans can stay excited - there is a lot of "new" coming. Conference One recently finished its third competitive season this Fall. After a spring and fall season the year before. After a five-week round robin and two different playoff weekends, Conference One completed its biggest season yet. There is a lot to look forward to with all of that and an endless amount of possibilities moving forward. Here are some of the reasons you should be excited about the future of Conference One.

Conference One Shattered Numbers

After the Spring season ended last year, Conference One didn't have a dull moment and shattered numbers for viewing and interactions. The growth that occurred in such a short time was way above expectations. As Conference One grows, so does their audience. Conference One had its best view performance during the Radiant and Immortal Finals, and they will look to add to this in 2022.

Leadership

Conference One is revolutionizing the game. They've brought together professionals from wide backgrounds to bring you out-of-the-box ideas. Anthony Gaud brings his experience from Disney, Microsoft, Discovery and more to the Conference One team. He also has an Emmy and a successful entrepreneurial spirit to the team. Joining Anthony is Ric Serritella. Ric Serritella brings a ton of experience in Business and Entertainment. He is the founder of the NFL Draft Bible, which has been one of the most successful sites on Sports Illustrated for the past year. He has 20 years of experience in the football and entertainment industry and brings a new and rejuvenated perspective. With these two at the helm, there is a ton of excitement about what they will be able to do.

Sports Illustrated

Last season, all teams had a homepage on Sports Illustrated. There could be even more coverage for Conference One on Sports Illustrated this year. Sports Illustrated is one of the top providers of sports news and entertainment. With the growing industry of eSports, Sports Illustrated's role could increase to include more gaming content.

With all of this on the docket for 2022, there should be tons of excitement from teams to get involved in Conference One, and there should be a ton of anticipation from fans. Conference One will be back for fans' enjoyment after schools complete winter break.