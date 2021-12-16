Conference One: Interview with Isabelle Chew, University of Oregon Valorant Coordinator

Conference One finished its Radiant and Immortal Valorant play after a highly intense playoff that ended a few weeks ago. Many teams impressed during the tournament, including a team from out west, the University of Oregon. Oregon Coordinator Isabelle Chew took the time to answer a few questions about the team's Conference One play.

After a successful finish to University of Oregon's Conference One Season that unfortunately ended before the finals, Chew discussed her pride for the squad. Chew states, "I'm very proud of how our teams performed in CF1 this year! I loved watching my players put in the hours in our lounge and improve throughout the tournament. It's a strong foundation to build off of going into the Spring Season." There was a lot to be proud of, considering Oregon was able to find themselves in the top 20 teams in one of the most competitive collegiate Valorant leagues in the world.

Before the season began, the University of Oregon spent time getting better. Chew described their off-season process with "Our players frequently queued with each other outside of practices and scrims and the work shows in their official matches. I'm honored to manage such motivated and passionate players that have great chemistry and teamwork in-game." The teamwork showed up in their Round Robin play and final tournament play.

Regarding which players stepped into a leadership role, Chew did not hold back on praise. Chew highlighted multiple teammates, stating, "Austin Sweeney (Swens#RAZE) was an outstanding IGL; he proved himself to be a self-sufficient duelist, a communicative teammate, and an encouraging hypeman all at once. Michael MaNguyen (MichaelTheCactus#NA1) was the glue that held everyone together, played smart, and was what everyone liked to call "the best lurker on the team." Last but not least, Brady Lucier (marfood#SA1) was an incredible strategist and always thought 2-steps ahead of everyone else-- while the other team was playing checkers, he was playing chess." With that many voices leading the squad, there were likely very few weaknesses for the team. That became obvious as the University of Oregon began Conference One play.

Though the season did not end the way the University of Oregon intended it, they have a lot to look forward to. Chew indicated some things the team will work on to reach their goal in the spring, "Our team has decided to work on creating a consistent format to documenting clips for VOD review in addition to writing personal goals after every scrim and match we attend. We all believe that review is an important part of improving mechanics and communication most efficiently." With all that work, they surely can complete the goal that Chew set forward. Chew stated, "I expect only the best from my team going into the Spring Season. I have the highest confidence in their skills and drive to improve as players and their commitment and heart as people. I wouldn't be where I am in the Esports Program without them and their dedication to the team. They are such a great group to work with, and I believe there are only great things on the horizon for us. Sco Ducks!" Oregon will look to add to a competitive spring Conference One season to the fall!