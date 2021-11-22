JAG All-Conference One Team for Fall 2021 Valorant Competition

The Conference One season ended this past weekend after five weeks of round-robin play and a 20 team tournament. The tournament resulted in a win for Canadian powerhouse Carleton University. During the Conference One season, one of our casters and the caster during the final match, JAG, gave us his top-five Conference One players for the Fall 2021 Season. These five indicate an All-Conference One Team for Valorant.

5. Teddy (San Jose State University)

One of the leaders for the perfect regular season finishers, San Jose State University. He was a major part of a team that may have finished higher in the final standing if they didn’t get matched up with Carleton University so early in the Finals tournament.

4. Nashie (San Jose State University)

Nashie joins Teddy as the Second player from SJSU to grace this list. Nashie and SJSU were the 5th seed going into the Finals tournament but got forced into a battle with 4th seeded Carleton University in the QuarterFinals.

3. Moobs (Carleton University)

A popular pick in the top five for one of the most impressive players all season. Moobs and Undefeated Carleton reigned victorious during the fall season of Conference One Competition.

2. Sabbs (University of Alberta)

The University of Alberta got themselves to the final match and best of five against Carleton University. Sabbs was a consistent member of one of the best teams during the season and in the finals.

1. Dani (Carleton University)

Dani joins Moobs in the top five for JAG. Carleton consistently beat high-level opponents, and having two players in the top five is a major reason for that. If this list were to spread to ten, we might even see more Carleton players on it.