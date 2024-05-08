2024 NFL Draft: Commanders tried to get back into the first round for an OT
While the Washington Commanders landed the slipping defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton in the second round 2024 NFL Draft, one insider received intel they tried to get into the first round for an offensive tackle first.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, after selecting quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overal pick, general manager Adam Peters then tried to get back into the first round to get someone to protect his new franchise quarterback.
Then, after the Commanders tried to trade back into the first round for an offensive tackle, to no avail, they settled in on defense on Day 2 with Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and Michigan corner Mike Sainristil.- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
The only offensive tackle that fits the bill here is Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, who ended up with Washington's NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. That is unless they were looking to jump into the teens, which would have required significant draft capital. In that case, Georgia's Amarius Mims and Washington's Troy Fautanu could have been on the table as well.
Instead, the Commanders got Newton without a trade-up, who should have been a first round pick in his own regard. Washington then selected TCU's Brandon Coleman in the third round, who has mixed reviews on whether he should play tackle or guard.
Entering a new era in the nation's capital with a new owner, new general manager, new head coach, and new quarterback, the Commanders will now look to solidify themselves in the NFC East.