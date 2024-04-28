Complete List Of Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Picks
With the first overall pick, the Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Considered a top prospect throughout the draft process, Daniels brings a dynamic skillset to Washington. In the third round, the Commanders addressed a glaring need in their secondary by drafting Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil. Nick Saban, Alabama's former coach, offered high praise during the draft process, suggesting he could be "one of the best players in the draft."
Here is how GM Adam Peters and new Head Coach Dan Quinn did with their selections for the Commanders 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1 • Pick 2 (2) • QB Jayden Daniels LSU
Round 2 • Pick 4 (36) • DT Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois
Round 2 • Pick 18 (50) • CB Mike Sainristil Michigan
Round 2 • Pick 21 (53) • TE Ben Sinnott Kansas State
Round 3 • Pick 3 (67) • G Brandon Coleman TCU
Round 3 • Pick 37 (100) • WR Luke McCaffrey Nebraska
Round 5 • Pick 4 (139) • LB Jordan Magee Temple
Round 5 • Pick 26 (161) • SAF Dominique Hampton Washington
Round 7 • Pick 2 (222) • EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame
