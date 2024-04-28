NFL Draft

Complete List Of Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Commanders had a total of nine selections in the 2024 Draft and addressed both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Kilty Cleary

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses after being selected by
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses after being selected by / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the first overall pick, the Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Considered a top prospect throughout the draft process, Daniels brings a dynamic skillset to Washington. In the third round, the Commanders addressed a glaring need in their secondary by drafting Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil. Nick Saban, Alabama's former coach, offered high praise during the draft process, suggesting he could be "one of the best players in the draft."

Here is how GM Adam Peters and new Head Coach Dan Quinn did with their selections for the Commanders 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1 • Pick 2 (2) • QB Jayden Daniels LSU

Round 2 • Pick 4 (36) • DT Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois

Round 2 • Pick 18 (50) • CB Mike Sainristil Michigan

Round 2 • Pick 21 (53) • TE Ben Sinnott Kansas State

Round 3 • Pick 3 (67) • G Brandon Coleman TCU

Round 3 • Pick 37 (100) • WR Luke McCaffrey Nebraska

Round 5 • Pick 4 (139) • LB Jordan Magee Temple

Round 5 • Pick 26 (161) • SAF Dominique Hampton Washington

Round 7 • Pick 2 (222) • EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame

For more Washington draft coverage check out SI's Commanders site.

Published
Kilty Cleary

KILTY CLEARY