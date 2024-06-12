2024 NFL Draft: Look for Tyrone Tracy to out-produce his draft slot with Giants
Despite being the 166th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Purdue and current New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy has the chance to make a massive impact as rookie. He wasn't drafted as highly as Jonathon Brooks of the Carolina Panthers, but don't sleep on Tracy.
After Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the Giants now have a gaping hole in their running back room. A void that Tracy will have an immediate chance to fill. With just Devin Singletary and Eric Gray as the veteran backs on the roster, there is nothing established about the running back room in New York.
Could Tracy catch eyes in training camp this offseason and make a push for an immediate impact player? ESPN's Mike Clay sees the pathway for early production from the Day 3 pick. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay has estimated that Tracy could see 62 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.
While this does not seem overly impressive on paper, it does show how thin the depth chart is in front of him where a singular injury or breakout performance could launch Tracy into the starting lineup.
Can Tracy make the Giants look like geniuses?