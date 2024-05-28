ESPN gives 2024 projections for Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals made a much-needed investment at their wide receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick.
What kind of return on investment can they expect from the rookie wide receiver in year-one, however? One analyst thinks he could make a pretty decent splash.
As a rookie, ESPN's Mike Clay sees Harrison Jr. making an immediate splash at the NFL level after being a dominant threat at Ohio State for the past three years. Clay projects Harrison Jr. to lead the Cardinals in every receiving category, racking up 83 catches for 1,121 yards and six touchdowns on 129 targets from quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Cardinals may not be competitive again in 2024, but there is no doubt they are putting the right pieces into place as they venture into year-two of their rebuild under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Murray to Harrison Jr. may be the next big duo in the league, and ESPN doesn't think it will take long for them to establish that chemistry.