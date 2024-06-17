WATCH: Commanders GM Adam Peters has draft day fun with Eagles' Howie Roseman
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has built a reputation as someone who can get away with theft discussions in trade talks. However, he may have met his match in fellow NFC East and Washington Commanders new general manager Adam Peters. The two traded 2024 NFL Draft proposals, and the outcome is a rather hilarious one.
This exchange happened as the Eagles were trying to trade up to the 40th overall pick to draft Iowa defensive back Cooper Dejean. Washington had laid out a proposal to send picks No. 50, 53, and 161 to the Commanders to move up 10 spots for Dejean.
You can see Roseman haggling Peters over pick No. 161, even asking for pick No. 36 in exchange instead of 40 as well. Peters continues to decline before Roseman finally accepts. The call ends with Peters telling Roseman he is a "pain in the (expletive)."
You can see the full exchange below: