Cowboys' first rounder Tyler Guyton getting his 'welcome to the NFL' moment in Week 1
The 2024 schedule has been released, and for one first rounder, it means an immediate "welcome to the NFL" moment as offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is slated to face off with Myles Garrett in Week 1 when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns.
While Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, presents a tough task, it also presents an opportunity for Guyton. Dustin Mosher of Cowboys Country thinks so, at least:
"For Guyton, this matchup is both a baptism by fire and an iron-sharpening opportunity. Facing Garrett right out of the gates is no easy task, but it’s a chance for the rookie to prove himself. The Cowboys’ hopes rest on his ability to adapt quickly to the left tackle position and hold his own against one of the league’s premier pass rushers."- Dustin Mosher of Cowboys Country
Guyton played right tackle at Oklahoma, but is switching to left tackle with the Cowboys, who have to replace Tyron Smith for the first time in a decade. Working with one of the best in OL Masterminds' Duke Manyweather, Guyton has been preparing for the transition to the other side of the offensive line.
To be the best you have to beat the best, right?