Cowboys First-Rounder Tyler Guyton Will Face Toughest Test of the Season in Week One
Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Guyton will be thrown to the fire in Week One, facing off against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns in the season-opener.
Ahead of Wednesday's full NFL schedule release, it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week One. The game will feature a must-watch battle between Dallas' first-round pick, rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, and All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
The Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Guyton with the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-8, 322-pound tackle played his college football at Oklahoma after transferring from TCU.
Guyton played right tackle for the Sooners, but the Cowboys are now asking him to switch to the left side. The transition comes with its own challenges, not to mention going against one of the best pass rushers in the league.
Guyton brings tenacity and solid play strength to the position. Despite being a rookie, he has the opportunity to earn an immediate starting role on the Cowboys’ offensive line. The team hopes he can fill the void left by eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, who departed for the New York Jets in free agency.
We have Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, on the other side of the ball. Garrett is a game-wrecker and one of the best players in all of football. In 2023, he recorded an impressive 14 sacks and four forced fumbles in just 16 games, earning him the DPOY award.
Garrett’s matchup against Guyton presents an interesting dynamic. While Guyton will be practicing against talented defenders like Micah Parsons, nothing truly replicates the intensity of facing a high-profile pass rusher in an NFL game. Garrett has already shown his dominance against the Cowboys once, back in 2020 when he sacked Dak Prescott twice and forced a fumble. With Guyton protecting the blindside, Garrett can leave his mark on the 2024 season opener.
For Guyton, this matchup is both a baptism by fire and an iron-sharpening opportunity. Facing Garrett right out of the gates is no easy task, but it’s a chance for the rookie to prove himself. The Cowboys’ hopes rest on his ability to adapt quickly to the left tackle position and hold his own against one of the league’s premier pass rushers.
Week 1 promises to be exceptional in Cleveland, with the Browns hosting the Cowboys and Tom Brady making his debut in the booth on FOX. As the spotlight shines on Guyton, he must rely on technique, footwork, and sheer determination to withstand Garrett’s relentless pressure. It could set the tone for his promising NFL career if he succeeds.