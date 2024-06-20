Giants WR Malik Nabers already making 'strong impression' early on
The New York Giants had a massive void in their wide receiver room, so they utilized pick No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft to bring LSU's Malik Nabers to the Big Apple. He was the second wide receiver off the board before Rome Odunze and just two picks after Marvin Harrison Jr.
And he is already leaving a massive stamp on the organization. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Nabers is proving he is well worthy of the pick the Giants used to get him. Here is what he had to say:
"Nabers spent the spring flashing his special talent and making plays all over the field with the first-team offense, which the Giants hope is a sign of things to come."- ESPN's Jordan Raanan
Raanan even included a quote from Nabers' quarterback, Daniel Jones, who stated, "I mean, he can do everything." For a quarterback who is very much on the hot seat, Jones will need to rely heavily on his newest and most talented weapon to make his life easier after a rough 2023 season that ended in with an ACL tear.
Nabers has already helped No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels win a Heisman Trophy, racking up over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns for the LSU Tigers a year ago. He will now look for some of his magic to rub off on the Giants and Jones as well.
Will the Giants be rewarded for taking a risk on Nabers early in the 2024 NFL Draft?