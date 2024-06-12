Sports Illustrated Predicts Green Bay Packers Draft Pick Could Be Biggest Draft Bust
In a recent projection, Sports Illustrated identified "Five 2024 NFL Draft Picks Most Likely to Be a Bust in the NFC." SI highlighted concerns about the Green Bay Packers first round selection, 25th overall, of offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, suggesting that he was not the right fit and has the potential to be a draft bust.
Morgan is a massive specimen, standing at 6’ 5’’ and weighing in at 311 lbs.
College Career at University of Arizona
He was a five year starter at Arizona, but his college career was marred by repeated injuries.
As a true freshman in 2019, Morgan played in six games with two starts at left tackle.
His sophomore year continued his upward progression with two starts at left tackle to open the season, but with the 2020 season already shortened because of Covid, Morgan missed the team's final three games of the year due to injury.
In 2021, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in fall training camp, but managed to heal enough to start the final 11 games at left tackle.
Morgan's 2022 season started strong when he was a solid starter for the first 10 games at left tackle, before suffering a season ending ACL tear. He was recognized for his high level of play by being named as an Honorable Mention for All-Pac-12 Conference. The late season knee injury derailed his hopes for entering the 2023 NFL Draft, so he returned to the Wildcats for his 5th season.
In 2023, he had an outstanding year starting all 12 games at left tackle and being named First-team All-Pac-12 Conference.
NFL Combine
At the NFL combine Morgan was ranked as one of the top offensive line prospects:
- 5.04 40-Yard Dash
- 1.7 Seconds 10-Yard Split
- 28" Vertical Jump
- 9'2" Broad Jump
But his arm length was measured at a limiting 32 7/8’’ with many NFL teams preferring offensive tackles with arms that are 34 inches or longer.
Fan Sided noted the Top 10 offensive tackle arm lengths of top 10 tackles on the consensus board, with Morgan at the bottom of the list.
1. Patrick Paul, Houston: 36 1/4''
2. Amarius Mims, Georgia: 36 1/8''
3. JC Latham, Alabama: 35 1/8''
4. Troy Fautanu, Washington: 34 1/2''
5. Kingsley Suamataia, BYU: 34 1/4''
6. Joe Alt, Notre Dame: 34 1/4''
7. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma: 34 1/8''
8. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State: 34''
9. Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State: 33 1/8''
10. Jordan Morgan, Arizona: 32 7/8''
Arm length is a key factor in the NFL, where tackles use their length to engage and tie up defenders in the run game, plus get their hands on defensive lineman to keep pass rushers at bay in the passing game. OTs with a lack of arm length tend to struggle when defensive edge rushers are able to engage with OT by getting their hands into a lineman's chest area.
Transition to The Pros
Morgan's lack of length means he might be better suited to playing guard in the pros, since players with 33-inch arms or shorter usually play guard in the NFL.
Combining the short arms with his quickness and athletic ability, and it appears guard would be where this first round selection could excel.
NFL and prospect analyst Greg Cosell provided these insights on Morgan's best positional spot:
There is no question that he possesses the light feet and fluid athletic movement you want to see at the left tackle position. There will be many offensive line coaches that will not see him as an offensive tackle prospect because of his arm length but rather project they'll transition him into a guard prospect. Morgan has the needed traits to move inside to guard, with good size, play strength and more than enough physicality to make the transition relatively smooth. At guard, his narrow base and less than ideal lateral range would not be a concern. There were run game snaps at left tackle in which Morgan came off the ball low with excellent leverage, generating power through his hips and core. This helped him keep his feet moving to drive and sustain. That will be an absolutely necessary trait inside at guard.- Greg Cosell
Green Bay
The Packers, however, have a specific need at left tackle after after cutting David Bakhtiari.
In spring camps with the Packers, Morgan has played a multitude of positions across the line. ESPN radio reported that in two of the Green Bay Packers’ OTA practices Morgan lined up at three different positions: right tackle, left tackle and left guard.
“I wouldn’t say he’s a tackle, I wouldn’t say he’s a guard,” said Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, “I just wanna see where he fits best for us and with our best five out there. So that may be at tackle. It might not be, but I’m excited to work with him and you can see his athleticism when he’s out there. He’s a pretty talented guy.”
The Packers have an immediate need for a starting left tackle. Instead they drafted a player 25th overall whose size, arm length and athleticism make him better fit for an NFL guard. There were seemingly better prospects still available at pick 25 who project as prototypical left tackles in the NFL. For example, at pick 29 the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma.
Morgan may be placed by Green Bay in very difficult situation, trying to jump in as a rookie to protect the blind side for emerging QB Jordan Love. While likely not a draft bust as an interior offensive lineman in the pros, the jump to rookie blind side tackle in the NFL may not be the best use of Morgan's skills set.
