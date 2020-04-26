NFL Draft Scout
2020 NFL Draft: 10 Day Three selections who will stick

Aug 30, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) looks to snap the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Rang

With Trent Williams shipped to San Francisco, there is a clear chance at early playing time for Charles, who is almost shockingly agile for his square-ish 6-4, 322 pound frame. A former player, Ron Rivera might be able to help Charles out of the troubles which plagued him at LSU. I think the talent warrants the risk, especially on Day Three. Charles was selected 108th overall.
This 6-5, 335 pound run-stuffing monster will play an immediate impact on an Arizona defense tasked with slowing down the powerhouse running games in San Francisco and Seattle. Fotu would have been drafted at least or round (or more) earlier had he been cleared to participate in the Senior Bowl. Fotu was selected 114th overall.
With Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly already on the Colts' roster, quarterback was not a primary need and yet Indianapolis, coached by former quarterback Frank Reich, bought in on Eason's undeniable talent, anyway. He'll have time here to be developed, rather than rushed and is joining a team with a lot of talent and a commitment to the running game, complementing Eason's upside as a mad bomber off of play-action. Don't be surprised if a few years from now, Eason is either the Colts' long-term starter or peddled for a high pick somewhere else. Eason, who has unquestionably the best arm in this draft, was picked 122nd overall.
Given the massive investment in Laremy Tunsil, the Texans already have the left tackle position locked up. As you'd expect of the son of an NFL offensive line coach (and former first round pick, himself), Heck is technically-sound and very capable of handling the right tackle position, as well. I don't know that he is ever a a standout starter, but I think this young man can be a "heck" of a swing tackle for a long time, providing the team the team terrific flexibility behind Tunsil and 2019 first round pick Tytus Howard. Not bad for the 20th pick in the fourth round, 126th overall.&nbsp;
With all due respect to Saints' first round pick Cesar Ruiz, Bredeson was the best lineman at Michigan last year. While he lacks the arm length I'd prefer, I did not see long-armed defensive linemen give him problems. Instead, I saw a classic technically-sound, tough guy who was born to play for a Harbaugh... two of them, actually. I love this fit. And at 143 overall? Guards are rarely called steals, but this one will be eventually be described that way.&nbsp;&nbsp;
The retirement of Travis Frederick opens up an easier path to a starting role for another former Badger in Biadasz. While not as athletic as his predecessor, Biadasz is savvy and ready to help immediately. Further, at this point (146th overall) in the draft, the one-time projected top 50 pick offered terrific value.
While not quite as twitchy as second round selection, Darrell Taylor, for a team&nbsp; desperate for a pass rush boost, Robinson could earn significant playing time as a rookie, especially with the team seemingly moving on from Jadeveon Clowney. Robinson, who recorded 32 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in just three years at Syracuse, has a head start, already working with former Seahawks (and Detroit Lions) defensive end Cliff Avril during the build-up to the draft. Robinson was selected 148th overall.&nbsp;
Like the afore-mentioned Robinson, Anae was wonderfully productive at a big-time program. A disappointing Combine led to Anae being available deep into Day Three but that is judging a football player by how he works out in shorts. The Morris Trophy Award-winner is polished, tough and relentless. Cowboys fans, you're going to love watching Anae attack, especially knowing that all he cost was pick No. 159 overall, the final selection of the fifth round.&nbsp;
The Eagles are loaded with offensive line talent so it may take Wanogho some time before he sees the field. That is okay, as he needs it, both to get fully healthy and because he remains a very fundamentally raw player. The traits are first round quality, though. To get a talent like this at 210th overall is like buying a lottery ticket with the dollar you found walking down the street. What is the risk?
Like Anae, Willekes may not look (or test) the part of a traditional NFL edge rusher, but he sure has the technique (and production) of one. Willekes left MSU with 49 tackles for loss and 23.5 career sacks and joins a defense looking to replace Everson Griffen. Willekes was selected 225th overall.
