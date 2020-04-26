With Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett and Chad Kelly already on the Colts' roster, quarterback was not a primary need and yet Indianapolis, coached by former quarterback Frank Reich, bought in on Eason's undeniable talent, anyway. He'll have time here to be developed, rather than rushed and is joining a team with a lot of talent and a commitment to the running game, complementing Eason's upside as a mad bomber off of play-action. Don't be surprised if a few years from now, Eason is either the Colts' long-term starter or peddled for a high pick somewhere else. Eason, who has unquestionably the best arm in this draft, was picked 122nd overall.