According to a former NFL Coach, where does Zach Wilson stand?

Wilson, a three-year starter at BYU, is one of the best college quarterbacks in this year’s draft. This past season, Wilson threw for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. Not surprisingly given the near flawless display from their quarterback, BYU had a tremendous season, finishing 11-1 with a 49-23 Boca Raton Bowl win over UCF to close out the season.

A former NFL head coach with the Atlanta Falcons and an interim head coach with the San Diego Chargers, Jones is considered one of the great offensive minds of his generation. He likes what Wilson brings to the table.

Recently, he told Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible that he thinks Alabama quarterback Mac Jones will emerge as the best quarterback among this group of rookies. Wilson, the former head coach thinks, is the second-best quarterback in this draft.

“I think he is not only a spread/RPO good player...he is a pure pocket passer like all the great ones,” Jones told SportsIllustrated.com. “At BYU he is playing in a system that is like he will be asked to play in the NFL. He is accurate and can create from the pocket. I like him the best of all the quarterbacks in this draft except for [Mac] Jones.”

Conventional wisdom has Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence as the draft’s first overall pick, a position that the quarterback has held for much of the past two years. Wilson, along with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, are considered the next two quarterbacks off the board in most recent mock drafts.

Many mock drafts have Wilson ahead of Fields and going as high as second overall.

Jones, who has the aforementioned NFL head coaching experience as well as time spent as head coach in college at Hawaii and SMU, is currently offering a course at CoachTube.com. The class, the ‘Run & Shoot Offense’ is offered as a certification course through the CoachTube site. The course allows Jones to dive into an offense he perfected.

Last year, Jones spent time coaching in both the XFL as well as The Spring League.