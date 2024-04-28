Complete List Of Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft Picks
Pre-draft, the Ravens needs were identified as offensive line, cornerback/safety, wide receiver, and defensive edge rusher.
The Ravens front office seemed to like how the draft fell to them, opting to stay put and draft from their board. They made no trades and selected 9 players.
“I think that this was one year that the board – you’ll often hear me say, ‘Oh man, we had a chance; we missed out on some guys,’ but this year, we were patient,” DeCosta said. “And the board – more often than not, not in every single case – but the best player was at a position of need. So, we basically started just checking off boxes, working our way down through each pick. We were basically able to just cross them off, cross them off, cross them off with a really good player. So, from that standpoint, I think it was good.”
Here is how GM Eric DeCosta head coach John Harbaugh did with their selections for the Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1, Pick 30: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Round 2, Pick 62: OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
Round 3, Pick 93: OLB Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Round 4, Pick 113: WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Round 4, Pick 130: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Round 5, Pick 165: RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Round 6, Pick 218 (compensatory, from Jets): QB Devin Leary, Kentucky
Round 7, Pick 228 (from Jets): C Nick Samac, Michigan State
Round 7, Pick 250: S Sanoussi Kane, Purdue