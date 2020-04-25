Best Players Available for Day Three

The first three rounds of the NFL draft understandably receive most of the fanfare but one does not need to look too far in the past to see that Day Three gems are still out there ready to be found.

Legendary Day Three picks Tom Brady, Terrell Davis and Richard Sherman are just some of the most well known under-the-radar prospects who developed into NFL superstars.

Just last year, however, showed that while times may change, talent does not.

After investing the No. 4 overall selection in All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell a year ago, for example, it was the Raiders' fourth round pick Maxx Crosby out of Eastern Michigan who wound up leading Oakland (and all NFL rookies) in sacks a year ago, with 10, along with 16 tackles for loss.

Similarly, while Pittsburgh Steelers' first round pick Devin Bush led all NFL rookies in tackles a year ago with 109, Washington's first round choice, Cole Holcomb, registered 105.

And before you start thinking Day Three talent is limited to the defensive side of the ball, remember that Jacksonville's rookie sensation at quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, was selected in the sixth round.

Listed below, then, are the best players still remaining on NFLDraftScout.com's Top 300 board. Many of these prospects were already highlighted as Diamonds in the Rough.

Player are listed by overall rank, rank within their respective position, name, position, program, height, weight, 40-yard dash time, and the round they were projected to be drafted in.

31 4 Jacob Eason QB Washington 6-6 231 4.89 1--2

48 6 Leki Fotu DT Utah 6-5 337 5.15 2

55 1 Ben Bredeson OG Michigan 6-5 316 5.10 est. 2

69 7 Bradlee Anae DE Utah 6-3 257 4.93 2--3

70 9 Bryce Hall CB Virginia 6-1 202 4.55 est. 2--3

80 13 KJ Hill WR Ohio State 6-0 192 4.60 3

81 12 Saahdiq Charles OT LSU 6-4 321 5.05 3

82 2 Shane Lemieux OG Oregon 6-4 310 5.11 3

83 11 Darnay Holmes CB UCLA 5-10 192 4.48 3

86 3 Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri 6-6 258 4.49 3

87 13 Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech 5-08 187 4.55 est. 3

91 6 Jake Fromm QB Georgia 6-2 219 5.01 3

92 3 Logan Wilson ILB Wyoming 6-2 241 4.63 3

93 5 Akeem Davis-Gaither OLB Appalachian State 6-1 224 4.65 est. 3

94 10 Alton Robinson DE Syracuse 6-3 259 4.69 3

96 14 Reggie Robinson II CB Tulsa 6-1 205 4.44 3

98 15 Harrison Hand CB Temple 5-11 197 4.52 3

99 7 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma 6-1 218 4.59 3

100 4 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin 6-4 314 5.20 est. 3

103 16 Troy Pride, Jr. CB Notre Dame 5-11 193 4.40 3--4

105 5 Colby Parkinson TE Stanford 6-7 252 4.77 3--4

106 17 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska 6-2 206 4.58 3--4

107 6 Troy Dye OLB Oregon 6-3 231 4.70 est. 3--4

108 11 Trevis Gipson DE Tulsa 6-4 259 4.80 est. 3--4

109 11 Jason Strowbridge DT North Carolina 6-4 267 4.89 3--4

110 12 Rashard Lawrence DT LSU 6-2 308 5.07 3--4

111 18 Dane Jackson CB Pittsburgh 6-0 180 4.57 4

114 6 Evan Weaver ILB California 6-2 234 4.76 4

115 7 Alohi Gilman S Notre Dame 5-11 202 4.60 4

116 13 Trey Adams OT Washington 6-8 318 5.60 4

117 14 Terence Steele OT Texas Tech 6-6 314 5.03 4

119 17 Collin Johnson WR Texas 6-6 221 4.60 est. 4

120 6 Hunter Bryant TE Washington 6-2 248 4.74 4

121 7 Thaddeus Moss TE LSU 6-2 250 4.65 est. 4

122 9 Jeremiah Dinson S Auburn 5-11 189 4.55 est. 4

123 19 Kindle Vildor CB Georgia Southern 5-10 191 4.44 4

124 5 Ben Bartch OG St. Johns 6-6 308 5.10 est. 4

125 5 Nick Harris C Washington 6-1 293 5.10 4

126 7 Markus Bailey ILB Purdue 6-0 235 4.75 est. 4

129 6 Keith Ishmael C San Diego State 6-3 300 5.34 4

130 6 Netane Muti OG Fresno State 6-3 315 5.10 est. 4

131 20 Lavert Hill CB Michigan 5-10 185 4.55 est. 4

132 18 James Proche WR SMU 5-11 196 4.50 est. 4

138 8 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue 6-4 241 4.66 4

134 8 Anthony McFarland RB Maryland 5-08 208 4.44 4--5

135 20 Gabriel Davis WR Central Florida 6-2 216 4.54 4--5

136 7 Logan Stenberg OG Kentucky 6-6 317 5.30 4--5

140 1 Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia 6-1 187 5.10 est. 5

141 21 A.J. Green CB Oklahoma State 6-1 199 4.62 5