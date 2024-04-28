Complete List Of Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Bears nailed the 2024 NFL Draft with two picks in Round 1 including No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 WR Rome Odunze.
With the number one overall pick, the Bears selected the top prospect, quarterback Caleb Williams and to further bolster their offensive firepower, they added dynamic wide receiver Rome Odunze at number nine. These selections have analysts buzzing about a potential turnaround story similar to the one witnessed with the Houston Texans last season.
Here is how Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus did with their selections for the Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft:
- Round 1 • Pick 1 (1) • QB Caleb Williams USC
- Round 1 • Pick 9 (9) • WR Rome Odunze Washington
- Round 3 • Pick 11 (75) • OT Kiran Amegadjie Yale
- Round 4 • Pick 22 (122) • P Tory Taylor Iowa
- Round 5 • Pick 9 (144) • EDGE Austin Booker Kansas
