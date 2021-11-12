Gambling: College Football Games to Bet on Today

Wondering what College Football games are worth betting on today? Here are the games you should be gambling on.

Rough weekend with a tough loss on the over 63.5 in Georgia Tech vs. Miami missed by one point. It's been a bit of a cold couple of weeks, but as more teams show their true colors, the season record (36-33-3) should start moving the right way. As more college football playoff rankings come in, teams will see what they need to do to make their case for the big game. One team to watch out for is Oklahoma who has a tough schedule ahead of them but will get in as an undefeated conference champion. Their potent offense with Caleb Williams and athleticism on defense could give them the edge over other top teams. Below are the college football games that are worth gambling on.

The Wisconsin Badgers have slowly put themselves into the Big 10 championship game after being completely written off early this season, starting 1-3. Three losses to Penn State, Michigan, and Notre Dame are nothing to be scoffed at, but the Badgers have taken care of business against the Big 10 West since then. This defense has put themselves up there with the Georgia Bulldogs, allowing less than 215 yards per game. This Badger team can play the run and will dominate a weak rushing attack from Northwestern. However, don't count out the Wildcats just yet. It seems as though each year, no matter how tough Wisconsin is, Northwestern can make it sloppy and play them tough. Wildcats have covered in the past four meetings while the under is 7-1 in the last eight. Wisconsin will control the clock and move at their snail-like pace at 2.03 plays per minute. Northwestern has a good chance to make this ugly, not let the Badgers run away and keep it under 41 points.

Under 41

Baylor laid an egg last week in a look-ahead spot against TCU but still has an opportunity to knock off undefeated Oklahoma. Baylor has leaned on their rushing attack all season long, running at almost 60% of the time. On the other side, Caleb Williams has completely changed the look of this Oklahoma offense and is putting them in contention for the college football playoff. He's running the offense more efficiently than Rattler could, and his athleticism takes it to a whole new level. Baylor's defense will have its hands full as they're giving up over 250 passing yards per game, 89th in the country. The Oklahoma defense is athletic at all three levels and matches up well against a heavy-run team, limiting offenses to less than 120 rushing yards per game. Baylor has been great at home, but it's time for Oklahoma to start turning up the gas and coming off a bye - this is a perfect spot. Baylor won't be able to keep up with the Oklahoma passing attack here.

Oklahoma -5.5

Michigan is traveling to Happy Valley for another huge game in the Big 10 this weekend. This won't be easy for the Wolverines as everyone knows how hard it is to go into Beaver Stadium and win. However, they are the better team and would be undefeated if not for questionable quarterback changes against Michigan State. This defense is top six in the country in yards and points per game. For Penn State, they are getting a healthy Sean Clifford back has been huge. He hasn't shown an ability to take over games, but with this Penn State defense, he does more than enough to keep them in it. They'll keep leaning on the run game of Noah Cain and getting the ball in the hands of Jahan Dotson, but it won't be enough to knock off Michigan. This game will be won for the Wolverines between one matchup. David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson are the top edge rush duo in the country and will dominate the Penn State tackles, including a struggling Rasheed Walker. Look for Clifford to be uncomfortable all day. Michigan is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings.

Michigan -1.5

Purdue upsets yet another top-five ranked team, the second time this season. It seems as though the Boilermakers are the last team a top-ranked team wants to see this season. Iowa and Michigan State are good teams, but they're not the same level as Ohio State. C.J. Stroud has put this team back into the playoff contention after an early-season loss to Oregon. This offense is centered around three stud wideouts in Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Purdue has the defense to keep them in games but is in for a rude awakening against these three. On offense, David Bell is a huge story and has been downright unstoppable for the Boilermakers. If there's one hole on this Buckeye team, it's the secondary, giving up nearly 250 passing yards per game. Purdue has the firepower to take advantage of this. These two teams are in the top half of the country in plays per minute and use a high passing volume. The third upset may not be coming for Purdue, but this should be a high-scoring game where these talented receivers can ball out.

Over 62.5

The Aggies have turned this season around after a slow start and are leaning on a strong defense to put themselves right on the tail of the Crimson Tide. If A&M takes care of business against Mississippi, they're an Iron Bowl upset away from the SEC Championship appearance. The rushing attack led by Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane should put Ole Miss on their heels all game, along with playmaker Ainias Smith. Even with a strong defense, A&M is in for a tough matchup against a fast-paced Ole Miss offense. Matt Corral is playing himself into a top pick and putting points on the board through the air and with his feet. Ole Miss won't be able to hold A&M and will be chasing points all game. In a back and forth game, this will hit the number.

Over 57

Both teams are 4-1 in the conference, which is a huge deciding game for the Mountain West Championship. Nevada enters this game with a potent passing attack through the arm of Carson Strong, throwing for almost 370 yards per game. In contrast, the Aztecs have ridden the back of a defense that has tormented most of the conference. The Aztecs will look to run the ball a lot and control the clock. While on defense, they will win the trenches through the budding star Cameron Thomas. Nevada is 7-3 against the spread in their last ten games and will keep this one close.

Nevada +3

