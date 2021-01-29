Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 2 American QBs

With another day of practice in Mobile in the books, the American Team quarterbacks were able to accumulate more experience with their new teammates and the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. Each passer has also had a chance to look back at the playbook and process their performances on day one. Nonetheless, it is important to remember that these young quarterbacks are still feeling out their relationships with the American Team pass catchers. For that reason, it is important to take issues in timing (within reason) or apparent miscommunications on routes with a grain of salt. That said, the day two practices were an opportunity to further evaluate some of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Any conversation about American Team passers on day two should start with Alabama Heisman candidate and projected first-round pick MAC JONES, who performed well in the one-on-one drills, regularly showing off impressive timing and a clean throwing motion. What’s more, his ball placement in one-on-ones was excellent; he put the ball where only his receivers could touch it. In the seven-on-sevens and team drills, Jones was efficient. He made routine reads consistently and completed a high percentage of his passes. Moreover, he exhibited notable touch to layer the ball between defenders. When under pressure, Jones knew when to tuck and run or take the sack. All the same, it is worth noting that Jones struggled to read the entire field and played too safely. His failure to identify open receivers downfield resulted in missed touchdown opportunities. His insistent check-downs, while efficient, were not eye-popping. All in all, Mac Jones performed well and was likely the top quarterback on day two for the American Team.

No American Team passer played as aggressively on the second day of Senior Bowl week as did Texas A&M experienced starter KELLEN MOND, whose performance on day two was, in a word, inconsistent. In one-on-ones, the former Aggie’s live arm was overshadowed by erratic ball placement - especially on deep passes. He would stand to benefit from engaging his core and lower body more regularly in his throwing motion. In seven-on-sevens and team drills, Mond did not consistently read the field. As a result, he missed open targets and regularly settled for check-downs or contested receivers. Moreover, he forced several difficult passes without the proper touch or accuracy to justify them. These risky moves did not always pay off and should have resulted in at least one interception. Mond was also too open to pressure and failed to get the ball out in a timely manner. All that being said, his arm strength was on display throughout the day. His risky decisions led to some impressive throws, fitting the ball into tight windows. He also played well out of structure and on the run. Finally, Mond was the first (and only) quarterback on the American Team to successfully identify and target an open downfield receiver outside of the one-on-one drills. While he missed several other opportunities for big plays, his willingness to push the ball vertically was noticeable. Although his play was overshadowed by risky decisions and slow processing, Kellen Mond’s decisive and competitive performance stood out on day two.

After a notable performance on day one, Wake Forest and Georgia passer JAMIE NEWMAN regressed to the norm on day two. Newman’s athleticism has never been in question. He has the arm strength to push the ball to any level of the field. Newman also has a fairly clean throwing motion. Moreover, he had flashes of impressive ball placement in one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens and team drills. That said, Newman looked a tick slow all day. His timing was perceptibly off, even for the Senior Bowl. Consequently, he was late hitting his receivers. What’s more, his general ball placement forced pass catchers into difficult situations. In the seven-on-seven and team drills, he struggled to read the field and forced passes to his first or second reads. Newman made several bad decisions that resulted in either interceptions (two-plus times) or incompletions. While his talent bailed him out on various risky passes and allowed him to force the ball through tight windows or make plays on the run, Newman needs to show he has progressed since running Wake Forest’s read-option-heavy offense. After beginning to do just that on day one, he took a step back on day two.

Each of the American Team quarterbacks has exhibited NFL-level physical traits. It is difficult to truly critique the young passers for their difficulties in going through progressions, as they are still learning the playbook and developing relationships with their teammates. Still, Mac Jones, Kellen Mond and Jamie Newman are fighting to solidify themselves as early-round picks. With a big week, Jones might leave a first-round lock. Similarly, Mond and Newman could end up as day-two picks in a quarterback class that becomes foggy after the top four prospects. While it would benefit the three talented passers to take steps in reading the field and pushing the ball vertically on day three, they have each already had bright moments through the first two days in Mobile, Alabama.

