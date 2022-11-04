NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Bowser, Running Back, UCF Knights

Isaiah Bowser

UCF Knights

#5

Pos: RB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 223

Hand: 900

Arm: 3148

Wing: 7700

40: 4.60

DOB: 7/14/1999

Hometown: Sidney, OH

High School: Sidney

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A one-cut back that utilizes vision and footwork to gain yards.

Evaluation:

Good height and a solid frame for a tailback. Patient in the hole but not lapse, showing nimble feet and quick decision-making to read and then press the gap. Can make defensive linemen miss at the first level, showing an ability to get past the line of scrimmage when plays go array. Strong enough to break arm tackles. Displays fundamental ball-carrying technique, always protecting the ball and maintaining ball security at all costs. Has experience running a variety of routes out of the backfield including some option routes with two-way go’s. Tends to run upright at times, lending himself to disproportionate leverage situations. Fairly stiff in the open field and doesn't show elite burst or elusiveness to make tertiary-level defenders miss and hit the home run ball. Makes some questionable decisions in terms of cuts and angles as it pertains to open field vision. Tends to be more of a liability in pass protection. Bowser won't wow you with his traits or game-breaking ability, but he's a reliable option in both the run and pass game. If there's a lane he will find it. Pair that with a variety of route combinations from the backfield, and experience in both gap and zone schemes and there is some projection here for Bowser.

Grade:

7th Round