NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Bowser, Running Back, UCF Knights
Isaiah Bowser
UCF Knights
#5
Pos: RB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 223
Hand: 900
Arm: 3148
Wing: 7700
40: 4.60
DOB: 7/14/1999
Hometown: Sidney, OH
High School: Sidney
Eligibility: 2023
One-Liner:
A one-cut back that utilizes vision and footwork to gain yards.
Evaluation:
Good height and a solid frame for a tailback. Patient in the hole but not lapse, showing nimble feet and quick decision-making to read and then press the gap. Can make defensive linemen miss at the first level, showing an ability to get past the line of scrimmage when plays go array. Strong enough to break arm tackles. Displays fundamental ball-carrying technique, always protecting the ball and maintaining ball security at all costs. Has experience running a variety of routes out of the backfield including some option routes with two-way go’s. Tends to run upright at times, lending himself to disproportionate leverage situations. Fairly stiff in the open field and doesn't show elite burst or elusiveness to make tertiary-level defenders miss and hit the home run ball. Makes some questionable decisions in terms of cuts and angles as it pertains to open field vision. Tends to be more of a liability in pass protection. Bowser won't wow you with his traits or game-breaking ability, but he's a reliable option in both the run and pass game. If there's a lane he will find it. Pair that with a variety of route combinations from the backfield, and experience in both gap and zone schemes and there is some projection here for Bowser.
Grade:
7th Round