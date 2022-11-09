NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Knox, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

Jalen Knox

Ole Miss Rebels

#27

Pos: WR

Ht: 5110

Wt: 190

40: 4.55

DOB: 10/7/1999

Hometown: Mansfield, TX

High School: Timberview

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Knox was a four-star athlete from Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, in the class of 2018. He was the No. 432 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board (three-star) and No. 375 for On3.com (four-star). Knox was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school junior, he totaled 684 rushing and receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Knox also ran track and field in high school, posting personal bests of 10.66 in the 100m dash and 21.54 in the 200m dash in 2017. He transferred from Missouri to Ole Miss ahead of the 2021 season but was not academically eligible to play. Knox was born on Oct. 7, 1999.