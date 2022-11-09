Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Knox, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss WR Jalen Knox
Ole Miss WR Jalen Knox
ole miss logo

Jalen Knox
Ole Miss Rebels

#27
Pos: WR
Ht: 5110
Wt: 190
40: 4.55
DOB: 10/7/1999
Hometown: Mansfield, TX
High School: Timberview
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Knox was a four-star athlete from Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, in the class of 2018. He was the No. 432 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board (three-star) and No. 375 for On3.com (four-star). Knox was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school junior, he totaled 684 rushing and receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Knox also ran track and field in high school, posting personal bests of 10.66 in the 100m dash and 21.54 in the 200m dash in 2017. He transferred from Missouri to Ole Miss ahead of the 2021 season but was not academically eligible to play. Knox was born on Oct. 7, 1999.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen F. Austin EDGE BJ Thompson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: BJ Thompson, EDGE, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

By The NFL Draft Bible
USC CB Mekhi Blackmon
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mekhi Blackmon, Cornerback, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft Bible
Xavier Thomas Clemson
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Clemson Pass Rusher Out for the Year

By Robert Gregson
nfl-jets-sauce-gardner-
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-Season Defensive Rookie of the Year Prospects

By Robert Gregson
Ohio State EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible
UCF CB Divaad Wilson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Divaad Wilson, Cornerback, UCF Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible
East Carolina QB Holton Ahlers
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Holton Ahlers, Quarterback, East Carolina Pirates

By The NFL Draft Bible
Syracuse RB Sean Tucker
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 10 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco