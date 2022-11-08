Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Ohio State EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
ohio state buckeyes

Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Ohio State Buckeyes

#8
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6040
Wt: 248
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3348
Wing: 7968
40: 5.00
DOB: 5/16/2000
Hometown: Spring Valley, NJ
High School: Bergen Catholic
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Jean-Baptiste was a four-star recruit from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J., in the class of 2018. He was the No. 219 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 201 for On3.com. Jean-Baptiste was an unranked four-star recruit for Rivals. ESPN ranked him 297th in the nation with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, he tallied 88 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. Jean-Baptiste led Bergan Catholic to the non-public Group IV state title in 2017 while totaling two tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in the title game. He earned First-Team All-New Jersey honors and was NJ.com’s Defensive Player of the Year. As a high school junior, Jean-Baptiste produced 59 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. He graduated from Ohio State in May of 2022 with his degree in human development and family sciences.

