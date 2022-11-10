Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Jeffery Johnson, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma iDL Jeffery Johnson
Oklahoma iDL Jeffery Johnson
Oklahoma-Sooners-Logo

Jeffery Johnson
Oklahoma Sooners

#77
Pos: iDL
Ht: 6010
Wt: 305
Hand: 978
Arm: 3228
Wing: 7948
40: 5.15
DOB: 5/12/2000
Hometown: Brookhaven, MS
High School: Brookhaven
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Johnson was a three-star recruit from Brookhaven High School in Brookhaven, Miss. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 547 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 474 for On3.com. Johnson was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. He committed to Tulane over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. As a high school senior, Johnson amassed 67 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. He totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, nine sacks, and a fumble recovery as a junior and 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, and a safety as a sophomore. Johnson received First-Team Mississippi 5A All-State honors in 2017 through the Mississippi Association of Coaches. He transferred from Tulane to Oklahoma ahead of the 2022 season after graduating with a degree in health and wellness. He has two older sisters and a younger sister.

