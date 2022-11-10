NFL Draft Profile: Jeffery Johnson, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

Jeffery Johnson

Oklahoma Sooners

#77

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6010

Wt: 305

Hand: 978

Arm: 3228

Wing: 7948

40: 5.15

DOB: 5/12/2000

Hometown: Brookhaven, MS

High School: Brookhaven

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Johnson was a three-star recruit from Brookhaven High School in Brookhaven, Miss. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 547 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 474 for On3.com. Johnson was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. He committed to Tulane over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. As a high school senior, Johnson amassed 67 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. He totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, nine sacks, and a fumble recovery as a junior and 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, and a safety as a sophomore. Johnson received First-Team Mississippi 5A All-State honors in 2017 through the Mississippi Association of Coaches. He transferred from Tulane to Oklahoma ahead of the 2022 season after graduating with a degree in health and wellness. He has two older sisters and a younger sister.