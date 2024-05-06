Jets: Jordan Travis is gunning for Aaron Rodgers' job
The New York Jets selected Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with pick No. 171. And now, the former Seminole has his sights set on something bigger: becoming the guy for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers hangs up his cleats.
Talking about the potential of becoming the heir apparent to Rodgers, Travis said he "100 percent" has that in his mind. He added:
"I do think about it a lot... right now I'm just focused where my feet are. Just getting healthy and getting everybody around me better. Being a great teammate,"- Jordan Travis via NFL.com
Travis faces an uphill battle as it is rare to see a Day 3 player become the face of a franchise. However, battling back from a gruesome lower body injury, Travis has already proven he is willing to put up a fight.