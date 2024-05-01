Josh Allen Does Mock Drafts Like the Rest of Us
The NFL Draft is an event that sucks us all in for months on end. In fact, it's gotten so big that less than 24 hours after the event concluded, mock drafts for 2025 already started coming out. The fans thirst for NFL Draft content knows no bounds.
It doesn't just span across fanbases. NFL players get involved regularly. The Minnesota Vikings spoke with Justin Jefferson about their future at quarterback and teams speak regularly with their star players asking their opinions about prospects. Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud were on Bleacher Report's NFL Draft coverage and were tremendous in breaking down prospects.
One player that does love the process is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He doesn't want to be a general manager, but there is a lot of love for the process and it included over 200 mock draft simulations.
“He doesn’t want to [be a GM], but he does love the process,” Beane told Pat McAfee on his show. “He likes the mock draft. I swear the guy has done 200 mock drafts, and he’ll send me what his final tally of our draft was. ‘Hey Beane, I traded next year’s [second round pick], but with that, I got us these guys.’ And you look at it, and the first four picks are all guys that we have in the top 50 on our board. Like, ‘Josh, this is not reality.’ I love that he loves it. It’s fun.”
The amount of NFL Draft simulations that we all do each year often goes further than what Allen did but it's great to see an NFL superstar love this like the rest of us.