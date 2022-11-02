NFL Draft Profile: McCallan Castles, Tight End, California-Davis Aggies

McCallan

Castles California-Davis Aggies

#87

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 245

Hand: 958

Arm: 3268

Wing: 7818

40: 4.70

DOB: 12/3/1999

Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, CA

High School: South Tahoe

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

McCallan Castles is a Preseason All-American First Team back in 2021 and will look to continue earning those accolades in 2022. Before coming to UC Davis, Castles attended California, where he played three games. Before his college career, he attended Berthoud High School for two years and South Tahoe for another two. At South Tahoe specifically, he had an impressive two thousand yards and twenty-seven touchdowns for the school while also being a four-year letter winner in basketball, two in track and field, and one in baseball. At UC Davis, Castles is an Animal Science major.