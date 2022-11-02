Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: McCallan Castles, Tight End, California-Davis Aggies

NFL Draft profile scouting report for California-Davis TE McCallan Castles
California-Davis TE McCallan Castles
California-Davis Aggies logo

McCallan
Castles California-Davis Aggies

#87
Pos: TE
Ht: 6040
Wt: 245
Hand: 958
Arm: 3268
Wing: 7818
40: 4.70
DOB: 12/3/1999
Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, CA
High School: South Tahoe
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

McCallan Castles is a Preseason All-American First Team back in 2021 and will look to continue earning those accolades in 2022. Before coming to UC Davis, Castles attended California, where he played three games. Before his college career, he attended Berthoud High School for two years and South Tahoe for another two. At South Tahoe specifically, he had an impressive two thousand yards and twenty-seven touchdowns for the school while also being a four-year letter winner in basketball, two in track and field, and one in baseball. At UC Davis, Castles is an Animal Science major. 

In This Article (1)

UC Davis Aggies
UC Davis Aggies

