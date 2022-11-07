NFL Draft Profile: Nathaniel Peat, Running Back, Missouri Tigers

Nathaniel PeatMissouri Tigers

#8

Pos: RB

Ht: 5080

Wt: 196

Hand: 848

Arm: 2958

Wing: 7378

40: 4.50

DOB: 8/23/2000

Hometown: Columbia, MO

High School: Rock Bridge

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A downhill runner that can gain the tough yards, with speed to stretch the defense horizontally.

Evaluation:

Thick frame with lower body mass and dense upper body. Low center of gravity but not undersized in terms of height. Contact balance and strength pop immediately. Brings a pile with him and falls forward. Stays tight through the hole with clean feet and sharp vision. Fast enough to run stretch plays to the perimeter, and can gash the seam on inside zone. Drops his pads and maintains ball security when raking through defenders. Makes the correct cut when his hole opens and has the burst to turn into a big gain. Won't make a lot of guys miss in short spaces. Tighter hips prevent elite agility and elusiveness required to make second and tertiary-level defenders scared. Has to have a clear runway, won't make lemonade out of lemons behind the line of scrimmage. Questionable cuts in the open field tends to plow into contact too often. Peat is a one-cut, north-south runner that will gain the yards that are there. He needs a runway to get going and won't offer much in terms of short area misses, but his power and perimeter speed make him a suitable prospect. Increased ability in the passing game would leverage a higher draft position come the time.

Grade:

5th Round