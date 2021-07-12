NFL Draft Bible Re-Launches Pro Football Free Agent Database

NFL Draft Bible is proud to announce the return of the Pro Football Free Agent Database, in association with former New York Jets first round pick Marvin Jones. The Pro Football Free Agent Database is used by the NFL, CFL, TSL, USFL, FCF, CIF, IFL, NAL and international organizations. It is designed to enable scouts to easily evaluate and obtain pertinent prospect information, so that they can identify potential player candidates.

Getting your film in front of pro scouts can be difficult. NFL Draft Bible recognizes that your network is just as important as your film. That is why NFL Draft Bible has partnered with Marvin Jones to help aspiring athletes pursue their professional football career. The Florida State Hall of Fame inductee and College Football Hall of Fame nominee currently serves as head coach of the Omaha Beef. In addition, Jones will serve as NFL Draft Bible general manager, as he continues to assist free agent players by utilizing the pipelines he has established around the world.

As the globe emerges out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the football community begins to return to a sense of normality, plenty of new pro football opportunities have sprouted up and Jones is anxious to help players seize the moment. “The pandemic took a toll on many players who have been training in preparation of their next opportunity,” Jones recognizes. “While leagues are returning to play, there is an abundance of players who now seek employment. My goal is to help prospects navigate the process and place players based on their unique skill-set.”

Players who seek to continue playing their football career now have another pathway back to the pros! Potential candidates can apply for consideration online. For more details, be sure to visit: www.SI.com/nfl/draft.

To view the NFL Draft Bible Pro Football Free Agent Database, click here. For more information on how to register immediately, players and agents should contact Alec Pulido at: alec@allaccessfootball.com

About NFL Draft Bible: Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is used by all 32 NFL teams and serves as the official scouting service provider of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. In addition, NFL Draft Bible is a proud partner of Sports Illustrated, HUB Football and Fan Controlled Football. Affiliations include the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and National Football Foundation (NFF).

About Marvin Jones: The fourth overall pick for the New York Jets (1993), Marvin Jones is one of the greatest linebackers in the history of college football. A three-time All-American and member of the Florida State Hall of Fame, Jones is the first Seminoles player to win the Butkus Award and Lombardi Award in the same season. During his NFL career, Jones racked up more than 1,200 tackles, earning All Pro honors and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Currently he serves as the head coach of the Omaha Beef, in addition to serving as General Manager for NFL Draft Bible. Previously, Jones has coached on the staff for the Tropical Bowl, HUB Football, Brooklyn Bolts, Colorado Crush and Jets.