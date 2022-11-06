Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Noah Gindorff, Tight End, NDSU Bison

NFL Draft profile scouting report for NDSU TE Noah Gindorff
NDSU TE Noah Gindorff
ndsu logo

Noah Gindorff
NDSU Bison

#87
Pos: TE
Ht: 6050
Wt: 266
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3348
Wing: 8068
40: 4.75
DOB: 2/12/1999
Hometown: Crosby, MN
High School: Crosby-Ironton
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A Y-tight end that produces devastating blocks in the run game.

Evaluation:

Good length, with an overall structure reminiscent of an NFL tight end. Mainly plays in-line as a traditional Y. A terrific blocker that can hold the point of attack against edge defenders, engage with second-level linebackers, and crack tertiary-level defensive backs. Makes contested catches with his hands and uses his body to wall off tacklers. Route tree is largely limited to routes around the line of scrimmage. Doesn't vary much outside of flat routes, shallow crossers, and sit routes. Not an explosive athlete and doesn't present much of a threat to stretch the seam or create separation down the boundary. Gindorff does a tremendous job in the Bison's heavy personnel scheme. His ability to block all three levels of defenders is notable. However, his pass-game utility is largely limited to underneath routes. The minimal amount of downfield targets or targets, in general, make his projection as a pass catcher rather murky. An unfortunate season-ending injury has ended his career at NDSU but he may continue to pursue his NFL aspirations after rehab.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

Gindorff is 6'6 275 and excels as a blocker and in the red zone. In his career, he's caught 38 passes for 448 yards and 11 Touchdowns averaging 11.8 yards per catch.

NCAAF Nation on Twitter 

