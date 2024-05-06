2024 NFL Draft: Rams 'fell in love with Brock Bowers' but couldn't execute trade-up
The Los Angeles Rams had a first round pick for the first time since they selected quarterback Jared Goff with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. They wound up taking another player named Jared in Florida State's explosive edge rusher Jared Verse with pick No. 19 in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they were in hot pursuit of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers all night before staying put and selecting Verse.
According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the Rams "fell in love with" the Georgia tight end and made pursuits to get him before he inevitably was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with pick No. 13.
Here is what Schrager had to say on the Rams and Bowers:
“There was some calls throughout the draft. Those reports were accurate about potentially having a move up... The player they had their eyes on if he slipped a little bit was Brock Bowers. So the Rams really fell in love with Brock Bowers, the Georgia tight end, and as he’s plummeting down boards and the quarterbacks are going, there were phone calls made and there was some excitement in that LA building that they might be able to get Brock Bowers and add him to that offense. Turns out they go defense, they love Jared Verse. They’re happy with this selection.”- Peter Schrager
The Rams then went on to draft a college teammate of Verse's, landing Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round. One can be left wondering, however, what Sean McVay could have been able to do with Bowers in his offense.