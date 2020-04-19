Rang’s Final Big Board - The 100 Best Prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft

As we all face uncertainty in these surreal times, NFL teams (and their fans) can take solace in the tidal wave of talent coming via the 2020 draft.

This class is rich at receiver and running back with future stars likely to still be on the board deep into Day Two. The same is true at offensive tackle and cornerback, which could compete with receiver this year to produce the most first round picks. Quarterbacks will get all of the buzz – they always do – but this class has just three surefire first round picks at the position, though need could force desperate clubs to reach.

With Pro Days canceled across the country and the medical re-checks ruled optional by the NFL, the 2020 draft promises to have plenty of surprises. Teams will be even more hesitant this year to invest early picks on even supremely gifted players if they come with medical or character red-flags, leaving the potential for plenty of “steals” to be had on the final two days of the draft.

The following is not a mock draft. No attention is paid to team needs. It is simply my personal ranking of the top 100 players available in the 2020 NFL draft.

Rank-Name-Position-School-Height- Weight-40 Time-Round

1 Chase Young DE Ohio State 6-5 264 4.70 est. 1

2 Isaiah Simmons OLB Clemson 6-4 238 4.39 1

3 Derrick Brown DT Auburn 6-5 326 5.16 1

4 Jeffrey Okuda CB Ohio State 6-1 205 4.48 1

5 Joe Burrow QB LSU 6-4 221 4.80 est. 1

6 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 6-1 193 4.45 1

7 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 6-5 315 5.22 1

8 Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 6-4 312 5.05 1

9 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 6-0 217 4.85 est. 1

10 Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 6-5 315 4.80 est. 1

11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 6-2 198 4.50 1

12 Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 6-5 320 4.85 1

13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 5-11 188 4.27 1

14 C.J. Henderson CB Florida 6-1 204 4.39 1

15 Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 6-7 364 5.10 1

16 Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6-6 227 4.68 1

17 Kenneth Murray ILB Oklahoma 6-3 241 4.52 1

18 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia 5-08 212 4.48 1--2

19 K'Lavon Chaisson DE LSU 6-3 254 4.65 est. 1--2

20 Austin Jackson OT Southern California 6-5 322 5.07 1--2

21 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin 5-10 226 4.39 1--2

22 Laviska Shenault, Jr. WR Colorado 6-1 227 4.58 1--2

23 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 6-1 205 4.50 est. 1--2

24 Jalen Reagor WR TCU 5-11 206 4.47 1--2

25 Patrick Queen ILB LSU 6-0 229 4.50 1--2

26 Grant Delpit S LSU 6-3 213 4.55 est. 1--2

27 Isaiah Wilson OT Georgia 6-7 350 5.32 1--2

28 Jeff Gladney CB TCU 5-10 191 4.48 1--2

29 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State 6-5 266 4.70 est. 1--2

30 Ashtyn Davis S California 6-1 195 4.40 est. 1--2

31 Jacob Eason QB Washington 6-6 231 4.89 1--2

32 Justin Jefferson WR LSU 6-1 202 4.43 1--2

33 Ezra Cleveland OT Boise State 6-6 311 4.93 1--2

34 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama 6-6 311 5.12 1--2

35 Denzel Mims WR Baylor 6-3 206 4.38 1--2

36 J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State 5-10 209 4.50 est. 1--2

37 Josh Jones OT Houston 6-5 311 5.27 1--2

38 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn 6-5 307 4.85 est. 1--2

39 Zack Baun OLB Wisconsin 6-3 240 4.65 1--2

40 Ross Blacklock DT TCU 6-3 290 4.90 1--2

41 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa 6-5 275 5.04 1--2

42 Xavier McKinney S Alabama 6-0 201 4.63 1--2

43 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 6-0 201 4.50 1--2

44 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 6-0 193 4.50 2

45 Justin Madabuike DT Texas A & M 6-3 293 4.83 2

46 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson 6-1 195 4.42 2

47 Antoine Winfield, Jr. S Minnesota 5-09 203 4.45 2

48 Leki Fotu DT Utah 6-5 337 5.15 2

49 Josh Uche OLB Michigan 6-1 241 4.65 est. 2

50 Lucas Niang OT TCU 6-6 315 5.20 est. 2

51 Kristian Fulton CB LSU 6-0 197 4.46 2

52 Jabari Zuniga DE Florida 6-3 253 4.64 2

53 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame 6-6 262 4.70 2

54 Marlon Davidson DE Auburn 6-3 297 5.04 2

55 Ben Bredeson OG Michigan 6-5 316 5.10 est. 2

56 Clyde Edwards-Elaire RB LSU 5-07 207 4.60 2

57 Matt Hennessy C Temple 6-4 302 5.18 2

58 Michael Pittman, Jr. WR Southern California 6-4 220 4.52 2--3

59 Cesar Ruiz C Michigan 6-3 307 5.08 2--3

60 Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma 6-2 304 4.79 2--3

61 KJ Hamler WR Penn State 5-09 178 4.45 est. 2--3

62 Jordan Elliott DT Missouri 6-4 302 5.02 2--3

63 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn 5-10 198 4.48 2--3

64 Kyle Dugger S Lenior-Rhyne 6-1 217 4.49 2--3

65 Terrell Lewis OLB Alabama 6-5 258 4.65 est. 2--3

66 Cam Akers RB Florida State 5-10 217 4.47 2--3

67 Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois 6-3 219 4.45 2--3

68 Zack Moss RB Utah 5-09 223 4.65 2--3

69 Bradlee Anae DE Utah 6-3 257 4.93 2--3

70 Bryce Hall CB Virginia 6-1 202 4.55 est. 2--3

71 Tee Higgins WR Clemson 6-4 216 4.65 2--3

72 Matt Peart OT Connecticut 6-7 318 5.06 2--3

73 Devin Duvernay WR Texas 5-11 202 4.39 2--3

74 Jordan Love QB Utah State 6-4 223 4.74 2--3

75 Damon Arnette CB Ohio State 6-0 195 4.56 2--3

76 Darrell Taylor, Jr. DE Tennessee 6-4 259 4.65 est. 2--3

77 Jonathan Greenard DE Florida 6-4 262 4.87 3

78 Lloyd Cushenberry C LSU 6-3 312 5.27 3

79 DaVon Hamilton DT Ohio State 6-4 327 5.14 3

80 KJ Hill WR Ohio State 6-0 192 4.60 3

81 Saahdiq Charles OT LSU 6-4 321 5.05 3

82 Shane Lemieux OG Oregon 6-4 310 5.11 3

83 Darnay Holmes CB UCLA 5-10 192 4.48 3

84 Devin Asiasi TE UCLA 6-3 257 4.73 3

85 Cameron Dantzler CB Mississippi State 6-2 188 4.64 3

86 Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri 6-6 258 4.49 3

87 Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech 5-08 187 4.55 est. 3

88 Van Jefferson WR Florida 6-2 197 4.60 est. 3

89 Robert Hunt OG Louisiana-Lafayette 6-5 310 5.20 est. 3

90 Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina 6-3 212 4.60 est. 3

91 Jake Fromm QB Georgia 6-2 219 5.01 3

92 Logan Wilson ILB Wyoming 6-2 241 4.63 3

93 Akeem Davis-Gaither OLB Appalachian State 6-1 224 4.65 est. 3

94 Alton Robinson DE Syracuse 6-3 259 4.69 3

95 Malik Harrison ILB Ohio State 6-3 246 4.66 3

96 Reggie Robinson II CB Tulsa 6-1 205 4.44 3

97 Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame 6-4 229 4.42 3

98 Harrison Hand CB Temple 5-11 197 4.52 3

99 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma 6-1 218 4.59 3

100 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin 6-4 314 5.20 est. 3