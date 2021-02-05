RiseNDraft Mailbag: Where does Teven Jenkins fit?

We are less than 75 days until the 2021 NFL Draft is set to kick off. In another abnormal season that is leaving prospects to get creative again to grab the attention of NFL evaluators, questions are sure to come up.

At the NFL Draft Bible, we strive to educate. Put the questions aside for a second, it’s time to find answers.

DO YOU HAVE TEVEN JENKINS (OKLAHOMA STATE) RANKED AS AN OFFENSIVE TACKLE OR GUARD? WHERE DOES HE RANK?

This is going to be a fascinating conversation. The rumors are Teven Jenkins has very short arms that will come well short of the offensive tackle threshold despite his height. On film, length doesn’t appear to be much of a concern. He is an exceptionally powerful player who doubles as a bully in the run game. In the passing game, Jenkins is a smooth enough athlete to consistently mirror and match even the most nimble of outside track rushers.

Could he be a fit inside? Absolutely. He’s mean, physical and plays with outstanding leverage. There is little problem creating power in tight spaces. There really doesn’t appear to be a need to do so, however. Jenkins is more than athletic enough to last on the edge, settling firmly as one of the more talented and underrated offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. He currently checks in as my sixth-ranked offensive tackle in the class.

IF YOU MISS OUT ON THE TOP SIX QUARTERBACKS, WHICH DEVELOPMENTAL GUY ARE YOU PICKING?

This depends solely on who we are assuming are the “top six quarterbacks” in the cycle. Depending on who you are asking, Davis Mills (Stanford) could be a part of the conversation as this developmental piece. Somewhere on Day Two seems like the sweet spot for him, boasting all the requisite arm talent, size and athleticism to ascend to be the trendy development pick.

If Mills is in your top six then the conversation gets a little more scattershot. There is still some potential to get excited about from Jaime Newman. He is in massive need of live-action after opting out of the 2020 season but there is some talent to work with there that still hasn’t been unlocked yet.

WHAT ROUND IS DAVIS MILLS (STANFORD) GOING IN?

Perfect segue to the Davis Mills conversation! This is a tricky one. From a talent perspective, Mills could very well be that early Day Two quarterback prospect that teams will clamor towards his physical tools.

The problem? He has started just eleven games a whole lot of time away from playing significant minutes at the next level. The talent is there though. He has one of the more naturally gifted arms in the 2021 class. With some fine-tuning, there is a definite starter upside here. The biggest hurdle is patience among a potential suitor. At the end of the day, quarterbacks tend to rise on draft day. There is a good chance that Mills could hear his name sometime in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft when Day Two officially kicks off.

WHAT ARE YOUR QUICK THOUGHTS ON RASHOD BATEMAN (MINNESOTA)?

Largely forgotten amongst the 2021 wide receiver group is Bateman. With the haphazard Big Ten season, he was able to put a small sample size after a stellar 2019 season. Amongst a crowded wide receiver group in this year's cycle, Bateman still finds himself among my top five wide receiver prospects.

He is one of the more gifted route runners of the group, showing solid fluidity out of breaks and a clear understanding for attacking blind spots. The first round is still firmly in the realm of possibility. His pro day is going to be huge for him to alleviate some of the question marks concerning athleticism. If he tests well, don’t be surprised if he hears his name in the top 20 when all is said and done.

We are in full swing of draft season and time is running out. Didn’t get your question answers? Remember to submit your question for next week's mailbag!