Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 1 American Quarterbacks

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an invaluable opportunity to evaluate some of the top senior quarterback prospects in the nation. Indeed, college quarterbacks are constantly tested during their week-long stay in Mobile, Alabama. Still, it is crucial to keep in mind the context surrounding the young passers’ performances. Expecting them to have a perfect understanding of the novel offense or their new receivers’ timing is unrealistic and unfair. Rather, the Senior Bowl offers the chance to evaluate a quarterback’s throwing motion, arm strength, ball placement and touch. Moreover, it is a chance to learn about a player’s willingness and capacity to read the field. While they may not read the defense as quickly as they would at their alma maters considering their limited experience with their new teammates, the ability to scan the field and read defenders is interesting to evaluate in this unique situation.

The American Team features three polarizing field generals. First is Mac Jones of Alabama, the recent National Champion and prolific pocket passer. Second, Jamie Newman of Wake Forest and Georgia, the athletic quarterback limited by his college scheme who opted out of the 2020 season before ever taking a snap under center for the Bulldogs. Finally, Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, an inconsistent but experienced and athletic passer.

Despite his high draft stock, Alabama’s Heisman candidate left too much meat on the bone on his first day of practice at the Senior Bowl. In seven on sevens and team drills, Jones did not read the field and often checked down to an underneath receiver. While playing safe is commendable, the quarterback who some say had the prettiest deep ball in college football in 2020 failed to identify or otherwise throw to open receivers for would-be touchdowns downfield. Moreover, he struggled when put under pressure on the first day of practice. Still, Jones’s throwing motion was sound. He kept his lower body and core engaged throughout his process. Additionally, he exhibited solid ball placement and arm strength on multiple occasions. Finally, the Crimson Tide passer was able to make the simple reads asked of him and play efficiently. Mac Jones is a projected first-round pick in April.

Texas A&M’s star passer had flashes of impressive play but was plagued by inconsistency. Most notably, Mond exhibited certain technical shortcomings on the first day of Senior Bowl practices. The former Aggie did not engage his core or consistently step into and through his passes. By strong-arming most of his passes, he produced inconsistent results. Similarly, Mond’s feet got lazy in the pocket. There were also snaps in team drills where the Texas A&M quarterback failed to read the field properly. Still, Mond’s play was generally positive. He flashed the ability to scan the field and make the right decision. Moreover, he showed off an easy and quick throwing motion while simultaneously displaying sufficient touch. On downfield throws, he started to incorporate his lower body and core into his throwing motion. He worked through progressions at times and was not afraid to tuck and run when put under pressure. An athletic quarterback, Mond is a viable threat to make a play with the ball in his hands. With work, his already-strong arm could improve. Kellen Mond is a projected day three draft pick in April.

Last but certainly not least, the Wake Forest and Georgia product had an impressive performance during which he exhibited traits he was not afforded the opportunity to display at Wake Forest. Newman showed off a clean and natural throwing motion. The ball zipped out of his hand and found its target with generally sound ball placement. What’s more, Newman showed he could put some touch on his passes. In team drills and seven on sevens, he went through his progressions and made the right reads. During his time with Wake Forest, the former Demon Deacon and Bulldog was a prolific rusher. He showed he could tuck and run when put under pressure in team drills. Still, Newman did not have a perfect day. He had more than one throw in one on ones that forced his receiver back to the defender - this may be chalked up to his still feeling out his receivers’ timing, though. Moreover, the young passer struggled under center and fumbled snaps on occasion. Jamie Newman is a projected day three draft pick in April.

All in all, each of the American Team’s three quarterbacks performed at a reasonable level considering the difficult circumstances of adapting to new teammates on the go. Most of their issues were the result of a lack of experience working with their receivers and linemen. The next few days should be exciting and will impact their individual draft stocks. Jones has the chance to solidify himself as a first-round pick, while strong performances from Mond and Newman could push them into early day three or even day two consideration for a quarterback-needy franchise.