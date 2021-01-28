Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 2 National DBs, WRs, TEs

After Tuesday’s fun start to one-on-ones, Wednesday was a chance for the National Team wideouts, defensive backs and tight ends to recover, adjust and line up against each other once again.

The notes below focus on some impressive matchups that came about between some of the most dominant players so far. Seeing these matchups put into perspective just where each prospect really is in the process, in comparison to one another. Let’s dive right in.

SCOUTING NOTES

Before getting into the matchups that helped stack up where these prospects are, it’s important to highlight some progression and development from other players.

Boise State tight end JOHN BATES had strong receiving reps to show off. His first was a hotly contested matchup with Illinois State safety CHRISTIAN UPHOFF. Bates won early with a strong stem and Uphoff trailed in his pocket well, requiring the quarterback to throw a perfect pass, which didn’t happen. It was a good showing by both.

Later on, Bates matched up with San Diego State safety DARREN HALL and Bates dusted him. He completely dominated the stem, stacked on top of Hall and was wide open deep for an easy play.

Day one standout DEMETRIC FELTON of UCLA, the running back-turned-wide receiver, showed even more promise with his quick feet and ability to manipulate defenders. On his first rep, he was able to work Oregon’s THOMAS GRAHAM outward for Felton to break back inward to receive the pass. After the catch, he showed off even more shiftiness with a quick juke. Felton had a strong day otherwise but this was his standout rep.

One of the more polarizing receivers in the Senior Bowl, SAGE SURRATT from Wake Forest, showed some steady improvement. Surratt has impressive size and a basketball player, jump-ball skill set but had been refusing to use his hands to separate in reps. Halfway through the one-on-ones Surratt suddenly began using his hands to find separation—as if he had just been coached up on it—and it worked! Surratt ended the day with three straight wins in practice.

D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE of Western Michigan has shown off his ability to create separation already this week but he burned Michigan’s AMBRY THOMAS with his speed alone. Eskridge showing off his speed and athleticism even more so was impressive to see.

Now for some of these matchups.

These will be organized from the perspective of the defensive backs involved, to help set a precedent as to who was able to beat which defensive back.

TRE BROWN, Oklahoma:

Brown faced off against FRANK DARBY of Arizona State and TYLAN WALLACE of Oklahoma State.

Darby has had a quietly solid Senior Bowl. Brown played off-coverage against Darby and let him run up to him. Brown attacked Darby at the top of his stem with physicality and was able to out-position him to get his hands on the football for an interception.

Against Wallace, who is widely considered the most polished receiver participating on the National Team, Brown had his ups and downs. In their first rep, Wallace used Brown’s press against him, turned him around and broke off behind Brown for massive separation.

In their second rep, Wallace shed Brown’s press with ease but Brown was able to get into his hip pocket and follow Wallace down the field with tight coverage. Wallace was able to make an impressive strong catch with his fingertips, but Brown’s process was impressive all the same.

The catch:

BENJAMIN ST. JUSTE, MINNESOTA

St. Juste matched up against NICO COLLINS of Michigan and D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE of Western Michigan.

In Collins’ rep against St. Juste, Collins broke out of an attempted press by St. Juste to get a good start. St. Juste tracked him in his pocket down the field and played blanket coverage but Collins was able to come down with the football on a perfect pass. Watching the play, it may take a second look to realize Colllins actually caught the football. It was a very impressive play for both.

St. Juste went up against Senior Bowl standout Eskridge twice. Eskridge won the first rep early with an inside break and used his burst to stay open. The pass was underthrown, so St. Juste was able to recover and managed a pass breakup. This was Eskridge’s win but it was good to see St. Juste refuse to quit.

In their second rep, Eskridge ran a short “find the window” styled route in front of St. Juste. There wasn’t much that St. Juste could do to aggressively defend the pass but he kept Eskridge in front the entire time.

KEITH TAYLOR, WASHINGTON

Taylor has been the most impressive and consistent cornerback on the National Team so far, so he is a good benchmark to compare receivers against.

Taylor went up against multiple receivers to show off his skills.

Against NICO COLLINS, Taylor was dominant. Using his physicality, Taylor was in control of Collins throughout the entire stem, and when the ball was thrown Taylor was able to dive for it while Collins was still recovering.

FRANK DARBY beat Taylor with a mean jab at the top of his stem. It was an in-breaking route, and the jab created plenty of separation for an easy catch. Darby may have struggled in his rep against TRE BROWN but this was a great response by Darby.

When Taylor faced TYLAN WALLACE, it was a very physical rep. Taylor pressed Wallace at the line and matched his footing as he broke inward. Staying in his hip pocket the entire time, Taylor slowed Wallace long enough that Wallace was behind the ball when it was thrown. There’s a chance that Taylor stepped on Wallace’s foot or ankle, but either way his ability to be more physical than Wallace and match his feet as well as he did was extremely impressive.

D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE, who has been absolutely dominant so far, struggled the most against Taylor. Eskridge beat Taylor in the stem but not by much, as Taylor remained in his pocket and was right up against him the entire rep. Eskridge stumbled from Taylor’s physicality but still managed to make the catch on a curl route. If not for the curl route, Taylor’s coverage may have been perfect and prevented a catch. These two going against each other is an extremely exciting and interesting watch going forward in the Senior Bowl.

