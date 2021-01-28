Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 2 National LBs and RBs

As we take a look at the second day of practices at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, there are several prospects that are beginning to pull away from the rest of the pack. Specifically, the linebackers have had a couple of players that have stood head and shoulders above the rest. As a whole, the running backs have proven to be excellent and are adding depth to the rest of the running back class.

With the Senior Bowl in full swing, let’s dive into a few prospects that have either underperformed or have impressed during the second day of practice.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - OLB - Oregon State

One of the main concerns with Rashed coming in was if he was going to have quality measurables. He surprised many when he measured with an 8278 wingspan. The next question would be; can he improve at using his length? Rashed has displayed a powerful pop at the initial point of contact. He’s initiating his jab and has done a tremendous job at working the offensive tackle up the arch and spinning back inside. There were a few reps where he had a couple of false steps that made him late getting to contact, which caused him to be locked up a few times. Overall, it was a quality day of practice for Rashed.

Chazz Surratt - LB - UNC

The quality day of practice Surratt had on day one was slowly forgotten after the slow start to day two. There were a few reps where he was caught flat-footed and on his heels in pass coverage. Despite the bad day in coverage, Surratt showed that he can be a reliable pass rusher and run stopper. He did an excellent job filling rush lanes and making what would be tackles if there were contact in these drills. He also showed that he can rush the passer and that he has a great swim move at the line of scrimmage. While it wasn’t Surratt’s best day, it wasn’t all that bad.

Tony Fields II - West Virginia - LB

If you want a big-time riser at linebacker, you’re looking at him. Tony Fields has set himself up for a significant rise when the NFL Draft rolls around. Fields is a bit of an undersized backer that will strictly be a WILL in the NFL. He showed that he can take proper angles to the ball carrier and isn’t afraid to get in the trenches and fill gaps. Fields did a great job at avoiding climbing offensive linemen and staying square to the ball carrier. He showed off his speed and burst when he’s closing downhill. He did struggle, however, to find his proper landmark when he dropped into zone coverage. Fields may have been considered as a late day three prospect coming into the week but there is no reason that he can’t be targeted at the back end of day two after his strong performance this week.

Khalil Herbert - Virginia Tech - RB

The sub-5’9 running back isn’t playing like an undersized running back. Herbert was a powerhouse in the pass blocking drills. He’s proving to have a strong anchor and great recovery quickness. His knowledge and ability to set up leverage for his blockers and hit the proper hole really stood out. His vision, combined with his burst and acceleration, will be dangerous at the next level. If he somehow falls out of the second day of the NFL Draft, an NFL team will get a steal.

