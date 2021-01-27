Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: Pac 12 Surprises

The insight into individual players provided by the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl holds a particularly-high amount of weight relative to previous years. Simply put, there is no way to know when information on college prospects will become available next. The 2021 NFL Combine has already been canceled due to COVID-19. For that reason, the measurables that flooded in after the Senior Bowl weigh-ins serve as an exciting and important update on some of the most notable names in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Several former Pac-12 standouts are present in Mobile for the 2021 Senior Bowl. Each experienced a shortened season, as no team in the conference played more than six games in 2020. Consequently, this week can substantially impact Pac-12 prospects’ draft stock. While the weigh-ins are not the be-all-end-all of an athlete’s performance, certain individuals have already distinguished themselves (either positively or negatively) early in Senior Bowl week.

OSA ODIGHIZUWA | UCLA | DL | Height: 6020 | Weight: 280 | Wingspan: 8400 | Arm: 3418 | Hand: 1068

No Pac-12 prospect’s measurables stood out as much as UCLA’s defensive lineman. Osa Odighizuwa - brother of former New York Giant Owa Odighizuwa - measured in at 6-foot-2 flat and 280 pounds. Although his frame is shorter than that of a typical defensive lineman, the former Bruins standout alleviated any length concerns with measurements that put him well above the average for interior defensive linemen and defensive ends. Odighizuwa’s wingspan was recorded at 84” across. His arms were measured to be 34 ⅛ inches long. Players with Odighizuwa’s frame and length are intriguing because they have a natural leverage advantage and the reach to land hands on a lineman’s frame. Although there is plenty of football left to be played in Mobile, UCLA’s Osa Odighizuwa’s physical profile may have already helped his draft stock.

THOMAS GRAHAM | Oregon | DB | Height: 5104 | Weight: 193 | Wingspan: 7600 | Arm: 3100 | Hand: 0918

It is always reassuring for measurables to confirm a prospect’s apparent traits on film. When watching the Oregon defense, Thomas Graham Jr.’s length and physicality stand out. That said, the cornerback is fairly small for the position which has led to concerns of whether his playstyle would translate to the next level. While his 5105 height and 193-pound frame is less than ideal for an NFL defensive back, his 76” wingspan and 31” arms help mitigate those concerns. Graham’s recorded length is by no means elite. Still, his arms and wingspan are about average for an NFL cornerback. This is promising for his projection in the league, as it indicates his greatest strengths may still carry over.

ELIJAH MOLDEN | Washington | CB | Did Not Measure

While most other Pac-12 prospects came in at or around their expected measurables, one of the conference’s most notable players chose not to measure and was not included on the 2021 Senior Bowl’s official roster despite receiving an invitation to the event. To speculate on Elijah

Molden’s absence from the weigh-ins and roster is pointless at the moment. Still, it is undeniable that the talented Washington corner would have benefited from a strong Senior Bowl performance after Washington’s four-week 2020 season. It is also worth noting that the greatest concerns surrounding Molden’s game center around his size. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds on the Huskies’ 2020 roster, confirming his height, playing weight and length likely would have impacted his draft stock. What’s more, the Senior Bowl has afforded Molden the opportunity to prove himself - and alleviate any size concerns - against the nation’s top seniors. Although Elijah Molden was already a highly-regarded prospect and a possible early-round selection, this week could have further elevated the former Huskie’s draft stock - and may still, should he play in the coming days.

*Be sure to check back throughout the week for our exclusive coverage of the Reese’s 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. For more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!