The most underrated Dynasty Fantasy Football assets to watch in the Superbowl

Playing dynasty fantasy football is a grind that never stops. The moment you think your team is a contender, it can instantaneously become a pretender. As Dynasty players, we are continually looking for up-and-coming talent and that includes Super Bowl Sunday. The big game on February 7th, 2021 will be a unique opportunity for you to focus on some names you may or may not already realize carry significant fantasy football value heading into the 2021 season.

Mecole Hardman, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs.

Selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia, Hardman is an electric talent, with a similar skill-set to teammate Tyreek Hill. He can do it all. Hardman has been viewed much like a Swiss-Army-Knife of a player. He can return punts, play wide receiver and occasionally take a handoff or two. We've already seen the talent but with Sammy Watkins' free agency looming, we could see an uptick in opportunities for Hardman allowing him an opportunity to build on his role(s).

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the Buccaneers drafted him with the 76th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, many assumed he would split carries with Ronald Jones. After all, he had just rushed for over 1,000 yards in both his junior and senior seasons at Vanderbilt. Unbeknownst to all of us, just before kick-off the 2020 season, Tampa Bay signed Leonard Fournette to a one-year deal. This created a bit of a problem for those holding on to Vaughn’s shares. With the addition of Fournette, Vaughn no longer had a clear path to split carries or even the opportunity of being the change-of-pace back in that offense.

Fournette will be a free agent after this 2020 season. As Ronald Jones will be entering the final year of his contract in the 2021 season, Vaughn could be showcasing himself next season to make the argument that the next starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is already on the roster.

Scotty Miller, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year wide receiver saw a big uptick in production this season. Miller had an increased number of targets, receptions and yards from 2019-to-2020. While the addition of Tom Brady played a big role in this uptick, it is quite plausible that this is only the beginning for Miller. With Chris Godwin eyeing free agency this offseason and Antonio Brown only signed for a one-year deal, the opportunity is there for Miller to continue to grow into a role behind star wide receiver Mike Evans.

Tyler Johnson, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A rookie out of the University of Minnesota, Johnson is a player we may not see much of on Sunday but he is very talented. As a junior with the Golden Gophers, he went for 78-1,169-12. His senior year resulted in an impressive 86-1,318-13 campaign. Johnson has the potential to be a very good breakout candidate next season and given the potential openings at wide receiver, it could really pay off if you can pry him away from a GM who may be ready to overlook him. This is some real value here.

Dynasty is about being patient. There is no better reward when it comes to this game than watching the guy you stashed for a season or two finally getting an opportunity and paying off tenfold. Pay particular attention to these playmakers during the 2021 Super Bowl and drag them to the top of your offseason buy-low radar.