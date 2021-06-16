The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Sea Lions (1-5)

Editor’s Note: This the second of an eight-team recap of the 2021 TSL teams | Click Here to access previous prospect profiles.

It began with a whimper and zero marketing dollars behind it. But over the last two months, The Spring League (TSL) has gain enough traction in the football community, that FOX Sports has partnered to help re-launch the USFL next year. A developmental football league has been needed since the day the NFL decided to pull the plug on the World League. Meanwhile, TSL will continue to be a feeder system to professional American football leagues.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 prospects from team Sea Lions (Head Coach: Larry Kirksey):

1. LaDarius Galloway, RB, 5-10, 220, Tennessee-Martin, Age 24

Viewers of Fan Controlled Football need no introduction to Galloway, who was dubbed a ‘mini-Emmitt Smith’ by FCF commissioner Ray Austin. In fact, he led both the FCF and TSL in regular-season rushing yards, demonstrating power, elusiveness, acceleration and cutback ability. Galloway is a dependable pass-catcher, has lined up in the slot on multiple occasions and would be a competent NFL backup at this stage of his career.

2. Levonta Taylor, DB, 5-10, 190, Florida State, Age 23

After the Seminoles pro day was cancelled last year, Taylor staged his own workout in an attempt to showcase his top-notch speed. He failed to make the Los Angeles Rams squad coming out of training camp a year ago. During his time in Tallahassee, Taylor was constantly on the move, lining up primarily in the slot and at safety; he possesses the position flexibility to serve in a backup capacity at multiple spots. The top cornerback in the nation coming out of high school, Taylor never quite lived up to the billing at Florida State but there is untapped potential here for the right staff who can coach it out of him.

3. Aca'cedric Ware, RB, 6-0, 200, USC, Age 23

It’s a mixed bag with Ware, who possesses great size, power and burst but is also limited with how much he can do athletically and laterally. When used right, such as short-yardage, goal-line, or wear-down-the-defense type roles, Ware thrives and can be an offensive microwave in spurts. Several NFL teams have sniffed around, as Ware did spend some time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, while working out for several others (Washington Redskins). He was lost in the shuffle during his time with the Trojans, playing in a running back by committee and was often overshadowed by Ronald Jones (Bucs). Ware was one of the standouts during TSL action and could remind some of Alfred Morris.

4. Cecil Cherry, LB, 6-0, 235, Tennessee-Martin, Age 24

Another FCF alumni, Cherry is in great shape, having stayed active and playing live football for the past several months. His progression has been noticeable, constantly showing up around the ball and creating big turnovers. Cherry is a solid open-field tackler, who keeps his head on a swivel, can get after the quarterback, has a feel for pass coverage, can play special teams and gives a scrappy effort. The CFL would be smart to give him a ring immediately.

5. Tyson Graham, DB, 6-2, 215, South Dakota, Age 27

An aggressive, attacking safety, Graham is an impressive athlete. He spent several seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons but did not record much game action. Since then, he has bounced around pro leagues trying to latch back on. Graham was one of the standouts of the AAF (Atlanta), racking up 55 tackles in just six games; he would later play in the XFL (Seattle). The hard-hitting strong safety could contribute as a backup defensive back or linebacker and special teamer.

Honorable Mention: Johnathan Kongbo, DL, 6-5, 256, Age 25