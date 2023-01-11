NFL Draft Profile: TJ Luther, Wide Receiver, Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

TJ Luther

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

#0

Pos: WR

Ht: 6010

Wt: 185

Hand: 938

Arm: 3058

Wing: 7600

DOB: 5/13/2000

Hometown: Arcadia, FL

High School: Port Charlotte

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

TJ Luther is a transfer from Wofford. In 2021, at Gardner Webb, he started seven games at receiver and as the team’s primary kickoff return man. He caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. He returned seven kickoffs for 179 yards and an average of 25.6 yards per return. At Wofford in 2020, he caught six balls for 108 yards and one touchdown in Wofford’s option attack. Had a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In high school, he was a four-year starter at Port Charlotte High School under Coach Jordan Ingman. As a senior playing wide receiver, he had 724 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 262 rushing yards and six touchdowns.