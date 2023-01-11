NFL Draft Profile: TJ Luther, Wide Receiver, Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
TJ Luther
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
#0
Pos: WR
Ht: 6010
Wt: 185
Hand: 938
Arm: 3058
Wing: 7600
DOB: 5/13/2000
Hometown: Arcadia, FL
High School: Port Charlotte
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
TJ Luther is a transfer from Wofford. In 2021, at Gardner Webb, he started seven games at receiver and as the team’s primary kickoff return man. He caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. He returned seven kickoffs for 179 yards and an average of 25.6 yards per return. At Wofford in 2020, he caught six balls for 108 yards and one touchdown in Wofford’s option attack. Had a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In high school, he was a four-year starter at Port Charlotte High School under Coach Jordan Ingman. As a senior playing wide receiver, he had 724 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 262 rushing yards and six touchdowns.