Top 10 Players in the European League of Football

Through nine weeks of the inaugural European League of Football season, there have been several standout players. Franchises are allowed to sign four American players as imports which are expected to be difference-makers. Surprisingly four homegrown talents made this list speaking to the potential of the ELF as a developmental league for Europeans with it is aiming to expand into new markets soon. Coming up with just ten of the best in such a competitive league is a difficult challenge.

1. Jean Constant, WR, Barcelona Dragons

Hailing from Delray Beach, Florida, in the United States, Constant started his collegiate career at Bryant University. The dynamic return man transferred to Stony Brook as a graduate. Standing at just 5-9 and 180 lbs, Constant proved to be an electric playmaker for the Dragons early on. He leads the league in receiving and threatens to score every time he touches the ball with his speed and explosiveness.

2. Madre London, RB, Cologne Centurions

Before getting signed by the Cologne Centurions, London was a tough runner for the Michigan State Spartans and Tennessee Volunteers. In Kirk Heidelberg's scheme, the 6-1, 213 lbs London hit the ground running with over 500 rushing yards through two games. Surpassing the 1000 yard hurdle in the first half of week four, London continued running roughshod over ELF defenses and has a serious chance to reach 2000 rushing yards before the end of the season.

3. Jakeb Sullivan, QB, Frankfurt Galaxy

Sullivan has proven to be very efficient, leading the Galaxy to a 7-1 record, including dominant wins over the highly-rated Sea Devils and Panthers recently. His accuracy and consistency within structure and his ability to extend the play have made him tough to defend. The South Dakota native played college football at South Dakota Mines, where he broke 17 school records.

4. Wael Nasri, LB, Berlin Thunder

The Frenchman who played at Concordia in Canada until recently is the leader of a very talented Berlin Thunder defense. Using his athleticism to play sideline to sideline, Nasri is excellent in space, thriving in zone coverage and taking away the middle of the field. He currently leads the league in tackles and will continue to make his presence felt on opposing offenses.

5. Keanu Ebanks, OT, Hamburg Sea Devils

Standing 6-6 with very long arms, Ebanks is the best tackle in the league, protecting the blindside in Hamburg. A native of Leeds in England, he transitioned to being a tackle full-time in the 2018 season. Ebanks is reliable in pass protection and creates movement as a run blocker. The Sea Devils offense has struggled as Ebanks dealt with injuries in the last weeks.

6. William Lloyd, LB, Wroclaw Panthers

A linebacker who is built like a safety, Lloyd is one of the fastest players in the entire league. Using that speed to make plays all over the field, the former Troy Trojan displays the instincts that helped him make the Sun Belt All-Newcomer Team in 2015. Lloyd has been a difference-maker from community college to the international game in Germany, Spain, and now Poland.

7. Zach Edwards, QB, Barcelona Dragons

The Minnesota native had a bit of a rocky start, with his talent being apparent right away. Like the whole Dragons team, Edwards hit his stride and made jaw-dropping plays with his big arm. Not only possessing the physical traits, but Edwards also has a knack for making plays in unfavorable situations. With him at the helm, the Barcelona Dragons have a chance to beat any ELF team.

8. Justin Rogers, CB, Hamburg Sea Devils

The ball hawk in Hamburg's secondary has already hauled in three interceptions. Rogers played lockdown coverage since joining the league and has not given up many receptions. His athleticism becomes especially apparent when he touches the ball as a returner, where he can take it to the house at any given moment. Rogers has been one of the key contributors to a 7-1 record up to this point.

9. Anthony Mahoungou, WR, Frankfurt Galaxy

When healthy, Frankfurt’s number one receiver is almost impossible to defend. At 6-3, 209 lbs, Mahoungou can win in the air and with his route running and vertically with his speed. The former Purdue Boilermaker and Philadelphia Eagle was also selected in the first round of the CFL Global Draft earlier this year. He is one of many talented French ELF players.

10. Adedayo Odeleye, DE, Berlin Thunder

Being relatively new to the game, Odeleye started playing football after watching Aaron Rodgers. Coaches soon found out he would be better at terrorizing quarterbacks than throwing the ball, and that is exactly what he has done in the ELF. Possessing excellent length and outstanding athleticism, he is a tough assignment for any blocker, causing him to get double-teamed most of the time. Only scratching the surface of his potential, the Brit with Nigerian roots could rank even higher shortly.

