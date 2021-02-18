Travis Vornkahl works out at The HUB Football Camp

TRAVIS VORNKAHL | School: West Texas A&M | Position: OL | Height: 6056v | Weight: 287v | Hand: 0958v | Arm: 3238v | Wingspan: 7778v | Forty: 5.19v | 10-Yard: 1.81v | 20-Yard: 2.97v | Vertical: 28.5” | Shuttle: 4.77v | L-Drill: 7.50v | Hometown: Sealy, TX | High School: Belleville HS | Birthdate: 11.05.95

(Measurements Verified at HUB; Testing numbers verified at Texas A&M Commerce pro day 03/29/19)

(Evaluation Compiled By Scouts In Attendance: David Turner, John Murphy, Ric Serritella)

Experience:

Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins.

Overview:

A versatile lineman who has started at both tackle and guard, Vornkahl is an intense competitor who owns a well-proportioned frame with the room to bulk up. He possesses above-average footwork, along with the necessary athleticism to pull down the line and get around the corner on swing blocks. One area that is solid but has room for improvement, is his hand placement; however, he does flash powerful hands upon contact. Vornkahl seemed to heed to instruction well from HUB offensive line coach Eugene Chung, where he really showed some nice explosion off the ball snap during drills. West Texas A&M head coach Hunter Hughes said Vornkahl is very coachable and the product of working hard every day; Buffaloes strength coach praises his commitment and dedication to the weight room.

Feedback:

His path back to the pros begins with flexibility and staying under control with his movements. Would like to see him improve staying low more consistently. Overall, still developing with the tools to evolve into a valuable utility offensive line role.

Background:

Parents are Marilyn and Greg Vornkahl; has one sibling. Majored in agricultural business. Played offensive tackle and defensive end for Bellville High School. Earned second-team all-district and academic all-district honors. Also competed in track & field and powerlifting.





College:

A three-year starter for West Texas A&M between 2016-18, starting all 32 games, including 11 starts at right tackle as a senior. Named Second Team All-Lone Star Selection in 2018; was Honorable Mention in 2016 and 2017. Did not see action in 2016; redshirted in 2014.

Agent: Daniel Cassidy, Easton Sports Management