NFL Draft Profile: Tylan Grable, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights

Tylan Grable

UCF Knights

#71

Pos: OT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 290

40: 5.45

DOB: 10/4/1999

Hometown: Irwinton, GA

High School: Wilkinson County HS

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tylan Grable is entering his first season with UFC after three seasons with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, and he has been an experienced football player during his time. In his second season after redshirting, he saw action in all twelve games and even saw some time as a tight end. In his second season with the Gamecocks, he was on the AFCA All-American Second Team. Grable is from Gordon, Georgia and attended Wilkinson County High School was a four-year letter winner, where he was a quarterback. Grable was born on October 4, 1999, and is the son of Marvin and Teresa and brother of Antraum and Ashton and was a Sports Management Major at Jacksonville State.