Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tylan Grable, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights

NFL Draft profile scouting report for UCF OT Tylan Grable
UCF OT Tylan Grable 25
UCF-logo-1

Tylan Grable
UCF Knights

#71
Pos: OT
Ht: 6060
Wt: 290
40: 5.45
DOB: 10/4/1999
Hometown: Irwinton, GA
High School: Wilkinson County HS
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tylan Grable is entering his first season with UFC after three seasons with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, and he has been an experienced football player during his time. In his second season after redshirting, he saw action in all twelve games and even saw some time as a tight end. In his second season with the Gamecocks, he was on the AFCA All-American Second Team. Grable is from Gordon, Georgia and attended Wilkinson County High School was a four-year letter winner, where he was a quarterback. Grable was born on October 4, 1999, and is the son of Marvin and Teresa and brother of Antraum and Ashton and was a Sports Management Major at Jacksonville State. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Ole Miss OT Mason Brooks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mason Brooks, Offensive Lineman, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible
Michigan State CB Ameer Speed.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ameer Speed, Cornerback, Michigan State Spartans

By The NFL Draft Bible
october rookies of the month 2022.jfif
NFL

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen Named Rookies of the Month

By The NFL Draft Bible
South Carolina EDGE Jordan Strachan
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Strachan, EDGE, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Ohio State EDGE Tyler Friday
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Friday, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible
UCF RB Isaiah Bowser
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Bowser, Running Back, UCF Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible
North Carolina State LB Drake Thomas
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Drake Thomas, Linebacker, North Carolina State Wolfpack

By The NFL Draft Bible
Utah QB Cam Rising
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cam Rising, Quarterback, Utah Utes

By The NFL Draft Bible